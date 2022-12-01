Adrenalin 22.11.2 Optional

Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Novembers andra Adrenalin - i december... Mer info här.
Kan tillägga att föregående 22.11.1 Optional har blivit WHQL.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • The Callisto Protocol™

    • Need for Speed™ Unbound

    • The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update

Fixed Issues

  • During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

  • Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • AMDRSServ.exe may cause GPU utilization to remain at 100% after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • An intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur while videos are playing in VRChat™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers.

  • During video playback and gameplay, frame drop may occur in chromium-based browsers with variable refresh rate enabled extended displays.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Texture flickering or artifacts may occur during Warhammer 40,000: Darktide™ gameplay.

Important Notes

  • AMD is working with the game developers of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide™ to resolve issues with texture flickering and artifacts seen during gameplay.

