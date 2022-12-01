Adrenalin 22.11.2 Optional

Novembers andra Adrenalin - i december... Mer info här.

Kan tillägga att föregående 22.11.1 Optional har blivit WHQL.

Highlights

Fixed Issues

During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

AMDRSServ.exe may cause GPU utilization to remain at 100% after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.