Adrenalin 22.11.2 Optional

Novembers andra Adrenalin - i december... Mer info här.
Kan tillägga att föregående 22.11.1 Optional har blivit WHQL.
Highlights
Support for:
The Callisto Protocol™
Need for Speed™ Unbound
The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update
Fixed Issues
During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.
Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
AMDRSServ.exe may cause GPU utilization to remain at 100% after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
An intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur while videos are playing in VRChat™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Known Issues
Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers.
During video playback and gameplay, frame drop may occur in chromium-based browsers with variable refresh rate enabled extended displays.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Texture flickering or artifacts may occur during Warhammer 40,000: Darktide™ gameplay.
Important Notes
AMD is working with the game developers of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide™ to resolve issues with texture flickering and artifacts seen during gameplay.
