Lura moderkortet att interna USB-headern är inkopplad

Lura moderkortet att interna USB-headern är inkopplad

Hallå,

Jag har en Dell workstation som envisas med att fastna i varningsmeddelande i POST om jag kopplar bort någon av de interna front-USB-kablarna. De är ivägen inne i chassit och jag behöver ändå ingen front-USB, så jag vill bara ta bort dem. Vet någon hur moderkortet kan veta att de är inkopplade? Kan man bygla några pins i kontakterna och få tyst på varningsmeddelandena om "cable error"? Det gäller alltså både USB 2.0- och USB 3.0-kontakterna.

Är det ens standard usb-internkontakter i en Dell-dator?
Dell har en tendens att göra sina egna lösningar på diverse saker.

Absolut går det lösa, det är generellt en mätpinne som ska dras till jord/hög alternativt två pinnar som ska byglas.
Det förstnämnda är oftast valt då det är billigast. Däremot är det ingen generell standard utan du får söka runt lite. Jag har sett samma grej vid byte av kylare. Då standarden är en 4-pin fläkt istället för 5-pin som OEM-tillverkarna kan använda för att detektera att fläkt är inkopplad. Då byglar man den femte pinnen till jord.

En bild på dina headers säger nog lite om inte annat?

Kan det finnas möjlighet att inaktivera USB-uttagen i BIOS?

Om det är till dongeln för hela fronten så finns det en pin som kan byglas. En av pinsen byglas förmodligen till jord någonstans och det är så det upptäcks av bios. Googla på din model och försök hitta pinout för kontakten.

USB 3.0-internkontakten är standard, men USB 2.0:orna har en gemensam kontakt med front-ljudet.

Har inte tillgång så att jag kan ta en bild just nu, men kan försöka knäppa en imorgon.

Den möjligheten finns, men det hindrar inte de ettriga varningsmeddelandena...

Köp en sån här, tejpa ihop, plugga in och låt den ligga i datorn:

https://www.amazon.se/Single-Female-Header-Transmission-Offic...

Dell har nog en del sådana specialare.
Minns när jag funderade på att flytta moderkortet från en sådan till ett större chassi för att få plats med grafikkort, sökte något kring det och insåg att det nog skulle bli väl så krångligt att göra att det inte skulle vara värt besväret.
Minns inte vad jag sökte på, men det fanns en hel del info. Om du bara behöver lösa det för en av delarna borde det nog bara möjligt.

