Text ser konstig ut efter nya skärmen

Text ser konstig ut efter nya skärmen

Hej,

På BF köpte jag en ny "gaming" skärm efter att mest använt laptopens egna under lång tid.
Blev en 1440p IPS 27" optix mag274qrf-qd, en välrenommerad och rekommenderad skärm på nätet.

Kollar jag på video så är bilden väldigt bra men all text ser väldigt konstig ut, till den grad att jag får ont i ögonen och huvudet bara av att titta på det.

Jag har testat alla olika bildskärmsupplösningar (inkl rekommenderade) och "bild-zoom" och allt ser bara fel ut, precis som det kan göra om man har fel upplösning vald.

Nu ser även min laptops skärm lika konstig ut fast jag har samma inställningar som innan, all text överallt är jobbig att titta på förutom eventuellt klockan nere i aktivitetsfältet som ser normalt ut.

Vad kan vara fel? Det kan inte bara vara jag som upplevt detta problem? Finns det något man kan göra förutom de valbara bildskärmsinställningarna på windows samt att justera kontrast etc. i MSI:s egna verktyg (hjälper inte heller)?

Tack på förhand

Dubbelkolla så att du inte speglar skrivbordet(Windowsknappen+p) välj sedan utvidga och se om det blir bättre. Antagligen så kör båda laptop skärmen och den externa skärmen på en upplösning som inte är rätt för just den.

Kolla också vilken uppdateringsfrekvens du kör nya skärmen i.

Ta bild med telefonen så vi kan se.

Är skärmen till kopplad till laptopen med HDMI?
Kan det vara någon begränsning i din laptop så den inte klarar 1440p i den frekvensen via HDMI? Då kommer den dra ner färgupplösningen. (chroma)
Som test, prova dra ner till 60hz och se om du får samma problem då tex.

Vad har du för laptop?

inte ljuset som är ställt extremt högt då för att göra det till en "spelskärm" ?

Det är inte ClearType som bråkar?

https://www.isunshare.com/windows-10/turn-off-or-on-clear-typ...

Det är inte så att din skärm har någon särskilt variant på strukturen på subpixlarna som fungerar bra till grafik, men dåligt till text?

