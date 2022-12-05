Forum Datorkomponenter Lagring Tråd

Långsam M2 disk

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Långsam M2 disk

Har precis uppdaterat min dator med Ryzen 9 7900X och ett Asus X670E-Plus moderkort.

Jag körde precis Samsung Magician för att testa min 980 PRO 1TB.

Följande är resultatet:

https://imgur.com/a/VGdK89x

Varför är den så otroligt långsam när max ska vara upp till 7000MB/s läs och 5100MB/s skriv?

Jag har också en Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB som bara får 399MB/s läs och 322MB/s skriv.

Måste man göra något speciellt för att få fart på M2 diskar?

Senast redigerat
Visa signatur

Ryzen 9 5900X | X570S Torpedo max | Radeon 6800 XT | Corsair Vengeance 2x32GB

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kan det vara skillnad på mb/s MB/s

https://www.theunitconverter.com/megabit-second-to-megabyte-s...

Visa signatur

Windows 11, Corsair 4000D Airflow, MSI PRO B660M-A WIFI D4, Intel Core i5 12600K, Corsair 32GB (2x16GB), PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT, Kingston NV1 500GB M.2 NVMe, WD Black SN850 1TB Gen 4, Seasonic Focus GX 850W, LG UltraGear 32GP850

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Zirgo:

Kan det vara skillnad på mb/s MB/s

https://www.theunitconverter.com/megabit-second-to-megabyte-s...

Gå till inlägget

~1200 Mb/s är ju fortfarande rätt kasst.

Visa signatur

Lian Li PC-O11 Mini || i9 10850K || MSI MEG Z490i UNIFY || EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra || 32GB G.SKILL Trident Z Neo 3600MHz CL16 || WD SN550 1TB && Samsung 970 EVO 500GB && OZC Trion 480GB || Corsair SF750 Platinum
Dell S2721DGFA|MSI MAG341CQ
BenQ W1300 | Yamaha RX-A830 | Playstation 3

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Vilken M.2-port sitter disken i?

Visa signatur

På Internet sedan 1997.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Sarato:

Vilken M.2-port sitter disken i?

Gå till inlägget

Den med kylfläns på moderkortet. Stödjer PCIE 5.0 x4.

Den andra M2 sitter i en PCIE 4.0 x4 slot.

Visa signatur

Ryzen 9 5900X | X570S Torpedo max | Radeon 6800 XT | Corsair Vengeance 2x32GB

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Zirgo:

Kan det vara skillnad på mb/s MB/s

https://www.theunitconverter.com/megabit-second-to-megabyte-s...

Gå till inlägget

Samsungs egna program skriver "MB/s". Jag som slarvade i inlägget. Så enheterna är lika som i deras specifikation.

Visa signatur

Ryzen 9 5900X | X570S Torpedo max | Radeon 6800 XT | Corsair Vengeance 2x32GB

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av verifier:

Den med kylfläns på moderkortet. Stödjer PCIE 5.0 x4.

Den andra M2 sitter i en PCIE 4.0 x4 slot.

Gå till inlägget

Vad har du för BIOS-version på moderkortet?

Visa signatur

På Internet sedan 1997.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Sarato:

Vad har du för BIOS-version på moderkortet?

Gå till inlägget

Har precis uppdaterat till den senaste (tankade hem från asus supportsida för moderkortet)

Visa signatur

Ryzen 9 5900X | X570S Torpedo max | Radeon 6800 XT | Corsair Vengeance 2x32GB

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara