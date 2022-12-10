Skrivet med hjälp av Better SweClockers
Utvecklare, vilka språk/ramverk jobbar ni med idag?
~. Citera så jag hittar tillbaka .~
Care About Your Craft: Why spend your life developing software unless you care about doing it well? - The Pragmatic Programmer
"Some poor, phoneless fool is probably sitting next to a waterfall somewhere, totally unaware of how angry and scared he's supposed to be." - Duncan Trussell
:(){ :|:& };:
🏊🏻♂️ 🚴🏻♂️ 🏃🏻♂️ ☕
Processor: Motorola 68000 | Klockfrekvens: 7,09 Mhz (PAL) | Minne: 256 kB ROM / 512 kB RAM | Bussbredd: 24 bit | Joystick: Tac2 | Operativsystem: Amiga OS 1.3
Intel Core i9-10900KF | ASUS STRIX Z490-F | Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | ASUS TUF 3080 OC 10GB |
Noctua NH-U12A | Corsair Q400 | Corsair AX1200W | Corsair Strafe RGB | Steelseries Sensei Ten | ASUS VG35VQ
https://github.com/Mariusz89B
10700K | NVIDIA RTX 3080