Utvecklare, vilka språk/ramverk jobbar ni med idag?

Medlem

Som rubriken lyder, vilka språk/ramverk jobbar ni med idag? Skriv gärna om er bakgrund och om ni hade ett "hemspråk" som ni kände er mest bekväma med i början eller om ni helt enkelt programmerat i samma språk sen skoltiden. Tänkte att det hade varit kul att se om man kan se mönster på vilket språk utvecklare använder sig av mest här på Sweclockers/ i Sverige.

Jag tror det blir svårt att få ett statistiskt urval i bara en forumtråd. Kan vara vettigt att kolla på någon tjänst som försöker aggregera tex. https://webbjobb.io/programmeringssprak

Själv jobbar jag i .NET (C#), med React som frontend

Pluggade Java och JS (react främst). Fick jobb som är i främst .NET framework (äldre C#), C++ 17 och ingen frontend alls förutom lite vanliga GUI-program ibland.

Jobbar även mycket med en jätterolig teknologi som heter XSLT

Några mönster av värde lär det inte bli tal om i detta format, men anekdoter kan väl vara kul. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Under mina första fem år som (hobby)programmerare skrev jag tyvärr bara JavaScript. Det tog ett par år att tvätta bort alla dåliga vanor jag la mig till med i det härket till språk.

Haskell (som jag blev introducerad till från dag ett på högskolan) är det språk som haft störst betydelse för att göra mig till den programmerare jag är idag.

Brödfödan tjänar jag för närvarande ihop till genom att skriva TypeScript, vilket nog är det språk jag har mest praktisk erfarenhet av. Ett extremt kraftfullt språk som dock kan användas för att skriva kod inom ett oerhört brett kvalitetsmässigt spektrum från fullständig katastrof till fascinerande robust.

Det språk som fått mig att vilja programmera på fritiden igen, efter tre år utan någon sådan lust, och känna ren glädje i att skriva kod, är Elm.

Hjärnan min tänker i Haskell-pseudokod, med Curry–Howard-isomorfismen som ständigt återkommande tema.

Skrivet med hjälp av Better SweClockers

Om jag själv får bestämma så kör jag gärna .NET C#.
Tycker att ASP.NET Core är rätt trevligt att jobba med när det kommer till webb. Men står ut med javascript (vanilla, node, React eller Svelte) i de fall det krävs.

~. Citera så jag hittar tillbaka .~

Typescript(mycket react) och Java primärt.

Typ alla populära programmeringsspråk språk, från maskinkod, vhdl, olika högnivå och en drös olika utvecklingsmiljöer för den ena och andra som plc. Och man kan se lite på hur folk svarar på hur smala de är i språk.

Frågan man en person vilket språk kan du?
Och första personen svarar: Rikssvenska, värmländska, skånska, stockholmska, nynorska, bokmål etc.
Den andra personen svarar: Engelska, tyska, franska, spanska, latin, mandarin , hindi, Arabiska etc.

Så ger dessa svaren lite antydan till hur smal språkkunskaper personen har.

Exakt samma ser jag med programmering. De flesta rabblar upp vad jag räknar som typ samma språk. Där man kan argumentera för att spetskompetens inom ett visst område ibland är bättre.

För tillfället är det mest Go (lågnivå-kod Linux-baserade inbyggda-system) samt NodeRed (vilket är en kombination av "visuell" programmering och JavaScript för domän-specifika saker).

Men blir även en del C# i Unity.

Har sneglat Go rätt länge, men aldrig riktigt sett något riktigt stor anledning att börja använda det. Nu när jag faktiskt tagit det steget önskar jag att det steget tagits tidigare.

Finns definitivt språk/ramverk med fler finesser än Go, men enkelhet har rejält med fördelar i att det blir så lätt att läsa existerande kod + Go är (ihop med Erlang) en av väldigt få som fått CSP rätt (async/await i JS, C# m.fl. är ett blekt hack i jämförelse).

Skriv gärna om er bakgrund och om ni hade ett "hemspråk" som ni kände er mest bekväma med i början eller om ni helt enkelt programmerat i samma språk sen skoltiden.

Lärde mig programmera i olika BASIC-dialekter samt assembler (främst på Amiga / Atari ST). Det jag så här långt jobbat klart mest med är C (kernel-kod) och C++ (alla möjliga former av applikationskod).

Care About Your Craft: Why spend your life developing software unless you care about doing it well? - The Pragmatic Programmer

Uteslutande Rust sen 6 år tillbaka. Använder det till en single-server lösning för att analysera semi-big data hos telecoms, alltså backend/linux/headless bös.

Framför allt C++ som gällde tidigare, även om man tvingades brottas med Java till och från.

Och man kan se lite på hur folk svarar på hur smala de är i språk.

Man är väl inte märkvärt smal i språk bara för att man jobbar med alt. känner sig mest bekväm med 1-2 kanske max 3 språk? Bara för att man någon gång rört allt från Verilog till Prolog, C till O'Caml, ASM till Python, och LISP där någonstans.. så är man väl sällan expert på samtliga?

Personen som säger sig kunna 4+ naturliga språk använder förmodligen bara 2, det 3e har börjat rosta för de har inte övat på flera månader, och det 4e var egentligen bara något de lärde sig grundlläggande i några veckor inför en resa. (lite /s på den meningen)

"Some poor, phoneless fool is probably sitting next to a waterfall somewhere, totally unaware of how angry and scared he's supposed to be." - Duncan Trussell

Semantik... Min poäng är att en person som t.ex. endast radar upp olika webbtekniker troligen främst bara jobbar med webb.

Men om frågan är vilket språk man är mest bekväm med såvisst.. För min del är det C# och när det är web är det ASP.NET MVC, då det är så enkelt och jag ser ingen mening om att krångla till det. Ska man kasta upp en webtjänst på sin fritid för något, använd då något simpelt.

Det tråkiga tycker jag är att det är sällan man själv får bestämma språk eller ens hårdvara. Man ska ofta fixa till saker, som ett fel i en ABB PLC och då kvittar det att man föredrar pyton, man får fortsätta med samma språk som utvecklaren innan valde.
Samma är det när de ska fixa ett fel i en mikrodator. Roligt för dem att de föredrar javascript, men mikrokontrollen är kodat i C.

Finns det ingen särskild anledning att välja något annat blir det Python, alla gånger. Jag jobbar dock inte med utveckling utan sitter mest i olika hjälpfunktioner och skriver små script för att lösa infrastruktur- eller pipelineproblem.

:(){ :|:& };:

🏊🏻‍♂️   🚴🏻‍♂️   🏃🏻‍♂️   ☕

Hemsida | Dela Internet mellan hyresgäster | Använd VLAN för segmentering

Dock så hoppar inte majoriteten från ställe till ställe så ofta, och som konsult har man sitt kunskapsområde man säljer in. Majoriteten sitter dagligen i samma språk så länge de stannar på arbetsplatsen. Så frågan i tråden är intressant för de flesta av oss tror jag.

Processor: Motorola 68000 | Klockfrekvens: 7,09 Mhz (PAL) | Minne: 256 kB ROM / 512 kB RAM | Bussbredd: 24 bit | Joystick: Tac2 | Operativsystem: Amiga OS 1.3

Finns det ingen särskild anledning att välja något annat blir det Python, alla gånger. Jag jobbar dock inte med utveckling utan sitter mest i olika hjälpfunktioner och skriver små script för att lösa infrastruktur- eller pipelineproblem.

Samma här, skriver kod i Python för att automatisera exempelvis manuella rutiner.

Intel Core i9-10900KF | ASUS STRIX Z490-F | Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | ASUS TUF 3080 OC 10GB |
Noctua NH-U12A | Corsair Q400 | Corsair AX1200W | Corsair Strafe RGB | Steelseries Sensei Ten | ASUS VG35VQ
https://github.com/Mariusz89B

Under skoltiden var jag mest bekväm i C då det huvudfokus i de flesta kurser. Vi fick även prova på t.ex. Java, C#, JavaScript, Lisp, Assembler, Prolog och dyl.

Har jobbat som utvecklare i ganska exakt 6 månader nu. I jobbet använder vi uteslutande C# med EF i backend och TypeScript till frontend. Den största skillnaden är att under skoltiden hatade jag allt som hade med frontend att göra. Nu tycker jag nästan det är det roligaste (förutom själva styling-bitarna, men oftast har vi färdiga komponenter för det mesta). Men mycket som ska hända och finns många olika vägar att lösa saker så gillar kreativiteten man får.

10700K | NVIDIA RTX 3080

Dock så hoppar inte majoriteten från ställe till ställe så ofta, och som konsult har man sitt kunskapsområde man säljer in. Majoriteten sitter dagligen i samma språk så länge de stannar på arbetsplatsen. Så frågan i tråden är intressant för de flesta av oss tror jag.

Visst men då kommer det in att man jobbar smalt inom ett visst område.
Vissa har som mig att kund har ett problem som ska lösas, kunden skiter mer fullständigt i hur det är löst, man ska rätta till det. Och det kan bli webbtekniker, mobilutveckling, driverutveckling, hårdvaruutveckling, elektronisk styrning, analys av nätverkskommunikation för att lösa problemet.

Ta en app på en mobil som styr en fysisk pryl genom 5G. Kund säger att den ej fungerar perfekt. Ja, felet kan ligga i väldigt många olika ställen, med helt olika utvecklingsmiljöer och språk. Att kalla in dessa 5st nischade personer som bara kan en enda sak och få dem att prata med varandra blir kostsamt. Kalla då istället in en person som "kan allt".

Men det beror såklart på storleken. Tar vi större saker som spotifyappen, så är det naturligt att en drös personer får jobba med det. Men det företaget som vill styra garageportar och liknande med sin privata mobilapp har ej de pengarna.

Jobbar med ett system för styrning av automation inom industri och lager. C# med Angular-frontend, MongoDB mestadels, micro services som backend på Linux-containers. CI/CD via Azure Devops.

Jag är inte ingenjör, vilket de flesta av mina kollegor är, utan systemvetare och läste därmed endast ett par mindre kurser i Java under min utbildning, vilket jag aldrig jobbat med men C# är rätt likt. Sen läste jag en del sommarkurser i exempelvis Ruby, XNA och lite annat. Och jag tog ofta på mig en mer teknisk roll i skolprojekten och så.

