Corsair RM1000X, ROG Strix 750W, Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB

1
Corsair RM1000X, inköpt oktober 2021 från Amazon.se. Beställningsbekräftelse finns.

Asus ROG Strix 750W, inköpt maj 2021 från Inet. Kvitto finns.

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB, inköpt januari 2022 från Amazon.se. Kvitto finns. Helt ny och oöppnad.
Service kit medföljer.

Startbud 500:-
Säljer när jag är nöjd eller inte alls.
Det som visas på bilderna är det som följer med.

Nytt bud: 500 kr Börjar med 500kr + frakt för asus ROG 750w
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB 400kr +frakt

Nytt bud: 600 kr +frakt RM1000X
Nytt bud: 500 kr Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB + frakt
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB 550riksdaler +frakt

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB 600kr + frakt

Corsair RM1000X 700kr + frakt

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB 650kr + frakt

Nytt bud: 550 kr Asus ROG Strix 750W. Avhämtning
Rm1000x - 800 kr + frakt

