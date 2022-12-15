Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

4G directional antenna advice

4G directional antenna advice

Hej!

After my mother passed away I inherited her house in the highland forests of middle Sweden.
Since I am from the Netherlands my grasp of the Swedish language is insufficient so I will ask my question in English to prevent any misunderstanding.
My mother had 4G mobile broadband from Teracom (prior Net1) and now Teracom has decided to disband all mobile broadband services to private users.
I therefore had to subscribe to mobile broadband from Tele2 but since Teracom used a lower frequency (450 MHz), I will have to also purchase a new directional antenna to mount on the roof in order to optimize the signal reception.
The Tele2 router operates on the frequencies 800Mhz , 900Mhz,1800Mhz, 2600Mhz so I am looking for an antenna that covers those frequencies.

What I am looking for is advice on which antenna to buy that is best suitable for my situation, since my mother’s house is in the remote woodland hills. Therefore I need the antenna to be very efficient since signals are not strong in this isolated region.
There is only 1 hole for a cable to pass through into the house so I think a double cable Mimo antenna is not a possibility unfortunately (unless there is a cable that unifies 2 cables into one?)
Also if anyone has suggestions on Swedish webshops for 4G antennas that have a good price/quality proportion then please let me know.

Many thanks for any help given!

Can't really contribute as to what antenna to buy, but if you need a double cable antenna why not just drill another hole? I apologize if i missed something obvious

Something to think about is keeping the antenna cables as short as absolutely possible. You could have a super great antenna with 15m of cable perform worse than an average antenna with short cables, due to losses. I'm using a Poynting XPOL2-5G which is sort of a directional antenna, just not a "yagi" type. It does use 2 cables, which in my understanding the most performing antennas do.

Second thing is to get a modem/router with possibilities of changing bands (and preferably configure carrier aggregation). I use a Huawei B535-333. I actually got two of these (one is the earlier -232), however the newer one performs even better than the old one due to a different modem. To configure the modem I use an application called HuaCtrl (android application). It allows me to configure which bands to connect to and it also simplified installation quite a bit. Spent quite some time on the roof adjusting the antenna, using the graphs in the application to aid as where to point it.

I have 4 cell towers to choose from, only one of them gives decent speeds (and happens to be the one furthest away, about 2,5km). I'm using 700MHz band with 2600MHz as CA. Note that usually only one band (the primary) is used for upload only.

Another thing to note is that different towers usually use different frequencies. A year ago or so it was possible to look up the cell tower locations on a map, however due to physical sabotage (IIUC) the carriers removed that information from their publicly available maps.

The Poynting antenna mentioned covers the used frequencies btw + 5G frequencies. I think Dustin sells the modem+antenna as a pack these days, for a discounted price.

Links to what I'm using:
https://www.dustinhome.se/product/5011165791/xpol-2-5g-riktan...
https://www.dustinhome.se/product/5011229706/b535-tradlos-4g-...

Is there a reason to why you choose Tele2 and not a operator on Telias network? (Telia usually has a lot better coverage in remote areas)

Telia will probably have better reception in remote areas.
Search for "täckningskartor"+internet provider for your area. They are usually quite true to reality.

https://www.telia.se/privat/support/tackningskartor

Thank you for your advice and explanation!
Since the top of the roof where the antenna would be installed is quite high, I will have to use at least a 10 meter cable to connect it to inside.

With regard to the Poynting XPOL-2-5G Directional antenna, would it work by connecting only one antenna cable to the router for the time being until I find a solution to bring a second cable into the house next summer?
Also, would you say this is the most efficient and most capable antenna in that price range?

Ah I wondered about the signal towers in my area since a friend of mine tried to look them up but couldn't find them online anymore.
That sucks, now I will have to just try to search for the strongest signal direction myself I guess

Since I am Dutch and do not earn my income within Sweden, Telia refused my application for a subscription twice on the basis of a credit check and wouldn't take into consideration that my income comes from the Netherlands. So I gave up and went to Tele2, which sucks but hopefully Tele2 signal will be sufficient.

Since I am Dutch and do not earn my income within Sweden, Telia refused my application for a subscription twice on the basis of a credit check and wouldn't take into consideration that my income comes from the Netherlands. So I gave up and went to Tele2, which sucks but hopefully the Tele2 4G signal will be sufficient.

