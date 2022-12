Söndagsmatiné: Svårigheterna med fusion

Does this announcement mean fusion as an energy source is near?

Unfortunately not. I love NIF and think they do great science but fusion has long suffered from over promising so we should make sure we have appropriate context for these results.

I mentioned in the main post that NIF takes about 400 MJ per shot to power the flashbulbs that pump the lasing material, this produces a 4 MJ IR laser pulse which is frequency converted to a 2 MJ UV laser pulse. This means obviously that the 3.15 MJ is obviously not larger than the total energy spent on the system. There are undoubtedly huge energy efficiency gains to be made in the laser, as efficiency was not the goal, but this will absolutely need to be made alongside a huge gain in the experiment output, probably one comparable to the 2500% leap forward made last year. They might have it in them, we will have to wait.

The energy is obviously clearly not recovered. A working Fusion plant needs some kind of energy recovery system in place, normally considered to be a lithium blanket which absorbs neutrons, heats water into steam to drive turbines, and, as a side benefit, produces tritium fuel for your reactor.

NIF can do about 1 shot a day, at 3MJ per shot that works out something like 30 Watts. A power plant using Inertial Confinement Fusion (ICF) probably needs to do several shots per second. This is actually an extremely complicated task requiring a complete rethink of the entire machine.

Related, the shots are extraordinarily expensive. The last I heard was $60k per shot but I suspect that is years out of date. The ice pellets need to be perfect, as does the gold holraum and, with these being tiny objects, the fabrication is extremely expensive. The level of quality control as well needs to be extremely high, the nonlinearity of the compression wave that travels through the pellet presents a ridiculous physics challenge. As such I expect there to be large variance between experiments due to small imperfections or differences between the pellet and the pulse shape.

Those are the main caveats about this experiment, though others definitely exist.