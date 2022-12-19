PSU och adapter kabel till 4080

Trussel
Medlem ♥
●
hej så har för närvarande ett RM850e nätagg (https://www.inet.se/produkt/6905542/corsair-rm850e-850w)
skulle denna kabel (https://www.komplett.se/product/1219687/datorutrustning/dator...) passa till ett 4080 och fungerar den till min PSU?
Från vad jag kan hitta så skulle den fungera i min PSU men ville bara kolla för att vara säker.
https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/psu-cable-compatibility
Som jag kan se ska den passa. Tror alla Type-4 kablar passar.
Från en anställd på Corsair's forum:
"The differences between the Type 4 Gen3/4 sleeved cabling is the type of sleeving and the cable combs. The Gen 4 cables have a better quality material for the sleeving and the cable combs don't require you to snap each individual cable into place."
Så du kan nog lugnt köpa den där kabeln.
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.