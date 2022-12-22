Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Har jag IPS glow, eller vad är det?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Har jag IPS glow, eller vad är det?

Hej vänner,

Köpte mig en gaming skärm och insåg att kanterna är lite gul/ljus aktiga vid svartbild, har ej fullsatt ljusstyrka utan endast på 50 men trots det är det inte svart överallt utan ljus lite här o där vid kanterna. När jag kollar från olika vinklar blir det mer.

Är det IPS glow, har min skärm det? Annars vad och hur är IPS glow? Eller bleeding?

http://www.bilddump.se/bilder/20221222041305-78.70.36.47.jpg

Vet att kamera visar mer än normalt, så det är inte såhär mycket som på bilden utan synligt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ser ut så. Ser alldeles hemskt ut på bilden Hoppas verkligen det inte är så illa irl

Visa signatur

Main PC: I7-12700K, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200Mhz, MSI Z690 Pro DDR4, MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 10Gb,
Seasonic Focus 850W, Wallmounted, Display: MSI Optix MAG321cqr
Guest PC: I9-9900K, 32Gb Corsair LPX DDR4 3000Mhz, Asrock z390m Pro, MSI Ventus RTX 3070 8Gb, Seasonic Platinum 750W,
Wallmounted, Display: AOC AG271qx
Laptop: Acer Helios 300 (i7-10870H,RTX 3060 6Gb, 16Gb DDR4)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Ser ut så. Ser alldeles hemskt ut på bilden Hoppas verkligen det inte är så illa irl

Gå till inlägget

Så illa är det inte irl, men synligt att det är gult/vitt på kanterna. Blir mycket mer över skärmen när man kollar från olika vinklar, så är det en ordentligt IPS glow?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av 4ndas:

Så illa är det inte irl, men synligt att det är gult/vitt på kanterna. Blir mycket mer över skärmen när man kollar från olika vinklar, så är det en ordentligt IPS glow?

Gå till inlägget

Märker du av det i verkliga livet?

Visa signatur

AMD Ryzen 5900X, Noctua NH-D15, 64 GB RAM, Radeon 6700 XT, Linux

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Ser ut så. Ser alldeles hemskt ut på bilden Hoppas verkligen det inte är så illa irl

Gå till inlägget

Överexponerad bild. Ts kan ta en bättre bild med telefonen genom att antingen ändra till "Pro" läge eller motsvarande i Telefonen och därmed ändra Shutter Speed eller sänka ISO eller i Automatic ändra ljusstyrkan.

Bilden visar bara att LCD är dåliga på att visa svart. Man ser dock källorna till BLB och sedan resultatet av Glow som alla IPS har, fast i extremt överexponerat läge.

Skrivet av 4ndas:

Så illa är det inte irl, men synligt att det är gult/vitt på kanterna. Blir mycket mer över skärmen när man kollar från olika vinklar, så är det en ordentligt IPS glow?

Gå till inlägget

Vad har du för ljusstyrka? Om det skiftar allt eftersom du rör på huvudet så är det IPS Glow och kan förbättras genom att sätta sig längre ifrån skärmen eller hitta rätt vinkel från skärmen genom tilt/höjd.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Nozomi:

Överexponerad bild. Ts kan ta en bättre bild med telefonen genom att antingen ändra till "Pro" läge eller motsvarande i Telefonen och därmed ändra Shutter Speed eller sänka ISO eller i Automatic ändra ljusstyrkan.

Bilden visar bara att LCD är dåliga på att visa svart. Man ser dock källorna till BLB och sedan resultatet av Glow som alla IPS har, fast i extremt överexponerat läge.

Vad har du för ljusstyrka? Om det skiftar allt eftersom du rör på huvudet så är det IPS Glow och kan förbättras genom att sätta sig längre ifrån skärmen eller hitta rätt vinkel från skärmen genom tilt/höjd.

Gå till inlägget

Kör med 50 procent styrka, försämrar BLB eller IPS glow kvaliten på skärmbilden?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av 4ndas:

Kör med 50 procent styrka, försämrar BLB eller IPS glow kvaliten på skärmbilden?

Gå till inlägget

Glow kan i mörka färgnyanser påverka det du ser ja. Blir som en hinna över. Och det är oundvikligt på en IPS skärm.

Prova dra ned på Ljusstyrkan framförallt om du sitter i ett kolsvart rum, 50% lär vara över 200cd/m2

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara