Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

God Jul!

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul!

Jag tänkte att det började bli dags att önska alla här på SweClockers god jul. Det är ju inte många timmar kvar nu till den 24:e.

God Jul!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul allihopa!

Lär bli lite tunt med datorprylar under granen här, men hoppas på att fynda något åt mig själv i mellandagarna

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2h innan julafton? Är de en sån som postar "first!" i YouTubes kommentarsfält?

Nä skojar bara, god jul på dig med o alla andra

Visa signatur

Processor: Motorola 68000 | Klockfrekvens: 7,09 Mhz (PAL) | Minne: 256 kB ROM / 512 kB RAM | Bussbredd: 24 bit | Joystick: Tac2 | Operativsystem: Amiga OS 1.3

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Moderator

It's Christmas week! God jul!

Visa signatur

*-<|:C-<-<

Nytt namn, samma bismak.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God jul alla sweclockare!!!

Visa signatur

7700K, Z270i, NH-L12S, 16GB, 1660S, WD Black SN850 1TB, 860Evo 1TB, SF600, 27GL850, NR200P

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul

Visa signatur

Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.2 Ghz - Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition
MSI B450M Mortar Max - Corsair Ryzen LPX 32GB 3600MHz / DDR4
Phanteks Eclipse P300 - PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB - Seasonic Focus+ / 650W / 80+ Gold
Samsung SSD 850 EVO 500GB - Kingston A400 SSD 480 GB
ACER Predator X34GS - Nobelchair Hero Black Edition

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av walkir:

God Jul allihopa!

Lär bli lite tunt med datorprylar under granen här, men hoppas på att fynda något åt mig själv i mellandagarna

Gå till inlägget

Ja, samma här. Jag hoppas på lite komponenter som inte var på rea under Black Week.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God jul🧑‍🎄

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul! Jag hoppas alla på Sweclockers får en trevlig jul!

Visa signatur

Why would a dragon hoard gold? Because the dragon represents everything that you’re afraid of. What’s embedded in everything you’re afraid of? Absolutely everything that you need to find. Run from what you’re afraid of, run from exactly what you need to find. Dragons hoard gold because the thing you most need is always to be found where you least want to look. What happens if you go after the dragon? - Jordan Peterson

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul alla swecare

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God jul forat!

Visa signatur

i7 4790K, 16GB 1600Mhz, Intel 520 SSD, ASUS Z97-A, Sapphire RX Vega 56 Pulse, DarkPower 630W, Benq XL2411T + DELL U2312HM, Phanteks Eclipse P400S, Maelstrom 240T

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God jul på er Sweclockers!

Visa signatur

10850K | 32GB Ram | 2080Ti | 1TB SSD | 1TB M.2

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

God Jul!

Visa signatur

Shadows never sleep...
Specs: Ryzen 5600X, Powercolor Fighter RX 6700XT, ASUS B550-I ITX, 32GB 3600MHz DDR4, Bitfenix Phenom µ-ATX

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara