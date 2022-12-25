Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 22.12.2 for Radeon RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin Edition 22.12.2 for Radeon RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

Missade den här nya, för enbart 7900-serien. Mer info här. God jul!

Fixed Issues

  • Corruption may be encountered when using Virtual Super Resolution with multi-display configurations.

  • A system crash may be observed when changing display modes with 4 display configurations.

  • While loading Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur after enabling ray tracing settings.

  • Improvements to power usage during hardware accelerated video playback. Further power efficiency improvements are planned for future releases.

Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

  • Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

  • Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

  • While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API. Any users who may be experiencing these issues should select DirectX® API as a temporary workaround.

  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower than expected performance.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara