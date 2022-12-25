Adrenalin Edition 22.12.2 for Radeon RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

Missade den här nya, för enbart 7900-serien. Mer info här. God jul!

Fixed Issues

Improvements to power usage during hardware accelerated video playback. Further power efficiency improvements are planned for future releases.

While loading Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur after enabling ray tracing settings.

A system crash may be observed when changing display modes with 4 display configurations.

Corruption may be encountered when using Virtual Super Resolution with multi-display configurations.

Known Issues

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API. Any users who may be experiencing these issues should select DirectX® API as a temporary workaround.