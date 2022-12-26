Kolla in SweClockers Mellandagsrea-portal
Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Compaq d530 (Uppgradera)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Compaq d530 (Uppgradera)

Har en sådan med en Intel processor på 2.8ghz. Det framgår att denna kan ha 4gb minne max. Fungerar det med 8gb under X64? I så fall vilka 2gb minnen är att föredra? Vilken är den bästa processorn som kan fungera i denna compaq?

https://www.cpu-world.com/Sockets/Socket%20478%20(mPGA478B).h...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Hedersmedlem

Eftersom det inte finns några 64-bitars cpuer för socket 478 så känns det som ett tveksamt projekt att ge sig på.

Är det vanliga ddr generation 1 i den?

Visa signatur

|| SWECLOCKERS.COM || oskar@sweclockers.com || OSkar000.se || Fototråden ||
|| Gundeman || Bartonofix || GundemanX2 || Obelinux || Nexofix || Filofix || Ircofix ||
|| Tillse att hjärnan är inkopplad innan fingrarna vidrör tangentbordet ||
|| D300 | D700 | 24/2,8 | 28/2,8 | 35/2 | 50/1,8 | 55/2,8 | 85/1,8 | 105/2,5 | 200/4 | 300/4,5 | 10-20 | 24-70/2,8 | 75-150/3,5 | 80-200/2,8 ||

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Du har en poäng, missade det sorry. Ja de är ddr1. Den klarar åtminstone av att spela upp 1080p video.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Hedersmedlem

I så fall är du låst till 4gb om du ska hålla dig till standardlösningar.

Visa signatur

|| SWECLOCKERS.COM || oskar@sweclockers.com || OSkar000.se || Fototråden ||
|| Gundeman || Bartonofix || GundemanX2 || Obelinux || Nexofix || Filofix || Ircofix ||
|| Tillse att hjärnan är inkopplad innan fingrarna vidrör tangentbordet ||
|| D300 | D700 | 24/2,8 | 28/2,8 | 35/2 | 50/1,8 | 55/2,8 | 85/1,8 | 105/2,5 | 200/4 | 300/4,5 | 10-20 | 24-70/2,8 | 75-150/3,5 | 80-200/2,8 ||

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara