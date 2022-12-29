Gamla "retro"prylar

pjäxa
Medlem ♥
●
Visa signatur
The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent are full of doubt. Bertrand Russell
CPU AMD Athlon 64 3700+
moderkort ABIT KN8 Ultra
4x 512MB DDR PC3200 (400MHz?) = 2GB RAM
Zalmankylare + stockAMD,
Sapphire HD4670 ultimate 512MB. passivt kylt
Testade allt nyss och fungerade.
Har endast originalkartong till grafikkort så ingen frakt.
Finns även Compucase chassi nu då jag insåg att jag hade ett till (+ CD läsare/brännare +Floppy),
MSI GeForce FX 5900 XT AGP 128MB
The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent are full of doubt. Bertrand Russell
Hämtar gärna
Wasserkühlung::5900X::ASSrock X570 TB3::2x8 Ballistix 3000@3800::6800Nitro+
Vilken leksak>> CH341-biosprogrammerare
Hämtar gärna
Ok, jag är hemma denna vecka, säg till när du vill komma förbi
The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent are full of doubt. Bertrand Russell
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.