HOMEWORLD 3 is coming!
Lord of The Rings Online Discord Server
Proud AMD customer since 1998!
Vad vill du se på CES 2023?
HOMEWORLD 3 is coming!
http://battlelog.battlefield.com/bf4/user/xR_III666III_I/
YT https://www.youtube.com/user/IIIRef/videos
Intel Core I7 12700K Corsair 32GB 3600MHz ASUS PRIME Z690-P D4
ASUS STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB EVGA 1000w, ALIENWARE AW2721D
i9-12900K | Z690 HERO | RTX 3080 | PG279QM 240Hz | 32GB DDR5 | H150i ELITE | PSU 1200W | SN850 2TB | SSD 1TB | HDD 1TB | WIN 11 | Meshify 2 Black | Kringutrustning: Logitech MX Keys | Razer Naga Pro | Razer Nari Ultimate
TV: LG 65" OLED65C8 | PS5 & Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Series X & Xbox Wireless Headset & Elite Series 2
Arne Berg
Internet of Things. Translation: Anything that connects to the internet, no matter how useless nor how much of a security risk it poses.
Dator: Lian Li O11 Dynamic, R9 5900X, MSI X570 ACE, Corsair H150i Pro, G.Skill TridentZ@3733MhzCL16, ASUS RTX 3090 TUF OC, 960 EVO 1TB, 970 EVO Plus 1TB, Corsair RM850x.
Skärm: LG OLED 42C2