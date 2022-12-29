Kolla in SweClockers Mellandagsrea-portal
Forum Övrigt Bakom kulisserna Tråd

Vad vill du se på CES 2023?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Community Manager

Vad vill du se på CES 2023?

2023 är på ingång med stormsteg och året rivstartas i vanligt ordning med att CES 2023, världens största teknikmässa, slår upp portarna. Efter att ha täckt mässan på hemmaplan i ett par år är det dags att än en gång packa resväskan och bege sig till Las Vegas för att se vad mässan har att erbjuda.

Innan @landmarks och jag sätter oss på planet tänkte vi reka läget om vad du vill se på mässan. Är det någon specifik produkt som väntas debutera på mässan och som du fullkomligt suktar efter, eller hoppas du på någon ny trend i teknikvärlden? Hoppas du att LG kommer visa upp nya OLED-apparater eller är du mer nyfiken på vad Samsung har på ingång i TV-världen? Skriv i tråden!

Men hur i helsike kommer jag kunna ta del av allt nytt CES 2023 har att erbjuda?! kanske du sitter och tänker just nu. Och svaret har du här: Samtliga CES-relaterade artiklar och nyheter som publiceras kommer taggas med #CES-2023, vilket gör det lätt att hitta allt mässrelaterat på ett och samma ställe. På Youtube kommer videor läggas upp, både på ordinarie SweClockers-kanalen samt SweClockers extrakanal. Extra bakom kulisserna-grejer och andra roliga grejer kommer läggas upp på SweClockers Instragram.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Mer standardisering, färre konkurrerande teknologier. Sen får man ju hoppas att det fattas rätt beslut om det.

Visa signatur

HOMEWORLD 3 is coming!
Lord of The Rings Online Discord Server
Proud AMD customer since 1998!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ryzen 7nnnX3D.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Nya OLED skärmar till PC.

Visa signatur

http://battlelog.battlefield.com/bf4/user/xR_III666III_I/
YT https://www.youtube.com/user/IIIRef/videos
Intel Core I7 12700K Corsair 32GB 3600MHz ASUS PRIME Z690-P D4
ASUS STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB EVGA 1000w, ALIENWARE AW2721D

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Benchmaskin 🍞

Jag vill se massa "Noelia gör saker"-videor på SweCExtra! Någon måste ta över den biten!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Kenneth:

Jag vill se massa "Noelia gör saker"-videor på SweCExtra! Någon måste ta över den biten!

Gå till inlägget

100% tänkte säga extrakanalen!

Annars är det väl nya släpp inom CPU/GPU/TV som vanligt

Vad har Razer hittat på för galenskap i år?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Smartlås. Jag känner många som har Yale Doorman L3 och är nöjda med denna. Helt problemfri är den ej.
Ett stort problem är priset 6000kr, för 2st dörrar och det blir 12 000kr.
Elmoped. Jag äger en sådan. Allt bra förutom barnsjukdomar och ett nytt batteri kostar över 10 000kr.
Fler m.2 ssd som passar PS5 och är billigare.
Fler NAS med bättre Ethernet än 1GBe
Bluetooth Le Audio trodde jag skulle ha slagit igenom nu, men jag hör så lite.
Fler stöldskydd saker. Folk snor saker som bara den, vissa trackers har kommit men alla har olika problem som framförallt brukar vara dyra abonnemangsavgifter. Apple Airtag verkar vara den vettigaste för vanligt folk idag.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Vill gärna se info om kommande välvda oled gamingskärmar likt Alienware AW3423DW!

Visa signatur

i9-12900K | Z690 HERO | RTX 3080 | PG279QM 240Hz | 32GB DDR5 | H150i ELITE | PSU 1200W | SN850 2TB | SSD 1TB | HDD 1TB | WIN 11 | Meshify 2 Black | Kringutrustning: Logitech MX Keys | Razer Naga Pro | Razer Nari Ultimate
TV: LG 65" OLED65C8 | PS5 & Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Series X & Xbox Wireless Headset & Elite Series 2

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag skulle gärna se någon som på riktigt konfronterar representanter från giriga GPU-tillverkare.

Visa signatur

Besök Instagram för en mix av halvtaskiga bilder på pizza, biceps, och transfetter.

Har du ett patologiskt behov av att uppge vad du betalade för ditt 30X0? Gör det här.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Community Manager
Skrivet av Kenneth:

Jag vill se massa "Noelia gör saker"-videor på SweCExtra! Någon måste ta över den biten!

Gå till inlägget

Haha löser! Finns ju en hel leksaksavdelning där man kan leka runt!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

En 16:10-monitor typ 28" med svinhög upplösning, typ 220-240 ppi.

120hz, och en bra panel. Tack!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Nakna fruntimmer!
Eller menades det inom något område?

Hade varit intressant med en ny generation threadripper annars, vi ska införskaffa beräkningsdator till jobbet och det hade varit trevligt med ddr5.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Lägre priser vill jag se men det kan väl nog titta i stjärnorna efter.

Men mer OLED skärmar vore alltid trevligt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

HTPC moderkort både för nya threadripper & för saphire rapids ssd med pci-e5 fast ännu hellre edsff gränssnittet & en bortgång från m.2. grafikkort i sockel om man får önska sig nåt

Visa signatur

Arne Berg

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

PSVR2

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag vill se högtalar system

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Tina Gerson:

En 16:10-monitor typ 28" med svinhög upplösning, typ 220-240 ppi.

120hz, och en bra panel. Tack!

Gå till inlägget

Kan bara instämma. Väldigt tråkigt att det inte finns något vidare utbud av 16:10-skärmar numera.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Föredetting
Skrivet av Swedman18:

Jag vill se högtalar system

Gå till inlägget

Jag vill lyssna på skärmar!

Visa signatur

Internet of Things. Translation: Anything that connects to the internet, no matter how useless nor how much of a security risk it poses.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

AMD 3D Cache processorer, chassin och nya skärmar

Visa signatur

Dator: Lian Li O11 Dynamic, R9 5900X, MSI X570 ACE, Corsair H150i Pro, G.Skill TridentZ@3733MhzCL16, ASUS RTX 3090 TUF OC, 960 EVO 1TB, 970 EVO Plus 1TB, Corsair RM850x.
Skärm: LG OLED 42C2

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara