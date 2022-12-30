"Beep" ljud under sleep mode

Hej, får ett återkommande ljud "beep" som återupprepar sig var 15-20 sekund under sleep mode. Måste stänga av högtalarna varje gång jag går ifrån för att inte höra det (har datorn i samma rum som vardagsrummet). Har kollat runt lite och testat det här men utan framgång;

1. Press Windows key + R

2. Type: regedit

3. Locate the folder

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Sound

4. Find the Beep line and double-click on it. In the window that opens, change the value yes [yes] to no [no].

5. Restart your computer and see if this resolves

Så någon som har någon annan lösning vore hjälpsamt