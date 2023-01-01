Kolla in SweClockers Mellandagsrea-portal
Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

Störning från lysrör släcker ljudet i några sekunder.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Störning från lysrör släcker ljudet i några sekunder.

Jag har en chromecast ansluten till LG TV där ljudet via ARC går till en Onkyo TX-NR609. När man tänder lysröret i köket eller i tvättstguan försvinner ljudet i några sekunder. TV boxen som är ansluten till Onkyon direkt blir det inte så med. Så nån störning blir det med ARC anslutningen men finns det nåt sätt att lösa det på? Inget jätteproblem men finns det nåt sätt att få bort det vore det bra.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Vad använder du för HDMI-kabel?

Om du har en HDMI-kabel som är onödigt lång så kan det hjälpa att byta till en som är så kort som möjligt. Det kan också vara så att du har en HDMI-kabel med lite för dålig skärmning.

Det är ingen idé att lägga tusenlappar på audiofil-kablar, men att lägga typ 300 spänn på kortast möjliga kabel av lite bättre kvalitet på Clas Ohlsson eller liknande kan nog vara värt för att testa för att bli av med problemet.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Spontant låter det enklast att prova att koppla ur lysrören och byta till någon annan ljuskälla

Visa signatur

.:Wks: Cooler Master Silencio 650|Core i5 3570 3.4 GHz|Asus P8Z77-V|8 GB| GT 465|1xDell U2311H, 2xAlienware AW2210 2xEizo 19|OCZ Revo 3 Drive 120 + Raptor 150:.
.:Server: Har ett gäng :) :.
-Learn the system, Play the system, Break the system-

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Svårt att säga om störningen kommer genom strömkontakten eller som typ "radiovågor" genom luften.

Det senare kan du kanske lösa med sladdar som har mer skyddande matrial på sig. Eller typ en sådan här kanske https://www.kjell.com/se/produkter/dator/datorkomponenter/kon...

Om det kommer från strömkontakten så kanske en sådan kontakt/grendosa som "renar" strömen mot spikar och dalar kanske kan hjälpa. Kommer inte ihåg just nu vad de heter tyvärr.

Visa signatur

Dator: HP Pavilion dv6-3142. Konsol: Playstation
Tv: LG Oled. Ljud: Marantz surroundförstärkare, Klipsch Reference högtalare och basskickers.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara