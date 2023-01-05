Kolla in SweClockers Mellandagsrea-portal
Köptips 4K TV 55" ?

Vår gamla LG 55UH664V börjar ge sig och vi behöver snart införskaffa en ny. Många rekommenderar LG OLED C2-modellen (reas i skrivande stund för typ 13000:-), är det ett bra spår? Det är väl prisklassen nånstans där jag har tänkt..
TVn används till tv-tittande (föga förvånande) men även en del film (1080p/4K) samt spelande. Befintliga tvn har problem med lagg på ett par konsoler men för andra går det bra.
Är lite nojjig för OLED rörande inbränning men problemet verkar ganska litet nuförtiden på dessa modeller?
Jag är egentligen rätt okunnig om tv-apparater. Det som jag tänkt på däremot om modellen vi har är att ser man på film och det är många mörka scener ser man inte mycket vad som händer, allt är liksom bara mörkt och det är svårt att se. Gör OLED livet lättare här?
Behöver man aktivera "gaming-lägen" på såna här för att kunna spela på alla sorters konsoler?
