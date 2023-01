Kan jag mixa RAM?

Processor 1 channel 0: memory sockets A1 and A3

channel 1: memory sockets A2 and A4

The following table shows the memory population and operating frequencies for the supported configurations.

DIMM Type DIMMs

Populated/

Channel

Operating Frequency (in MT/s) Maximum DIMM Rank/Channel

1.5 V 1.35 V

UDIMM 2 1333, 1600 1333, 1600 Dual rank

General memory module installation guidelines

Memory configurations that fail to observe these guidelines can prevent your system from booting, stop responding during memory

configuration, or operating with reduced memory.

NOTE: This system supports only UDIMMs.

The system supports Flexible Memory Configuration, enabling the system to be configured and run in any valid chipset architectural

configuration. The following are the recommended guidelines for installing memory modules:

• Up to two UDIMMs can be populated in a channel.

• Populate all sockets with white release tabs first, and then all the sockets with black release tabs.

• Populate the sockets by the highest rank count, in the following order—first in sockets with white release tabs and then with the

black release tabs. For example, if you want to mix single-rank and dual-rank memory modules, populate dual-rank memory

modules in the sockets with white release tabs and single-rank memory modules in the sockets with black release tabs.

• Memory modules of different capacities can be mixed provided other memory population rules are followed (for example, 2 GB

and 4 GB memory modules can be mixed).

• When mixing memory modules with different capacities, populate the sockets with memory modules with highest capacity first.

For example, if you want to mix 2 GB and 4 GB memory modules, populate 4 GB memory modules in the sockets with white

release tabs and 2 GB memory modules in the sockets with black release tabs.

• If memory modules with different speeds are installed, they will operate at the speed of the slowest installed memory module(s)

or slower depending on system DIMM configuration