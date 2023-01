Hittar ej internet vid installation av nybygge

Kan vara att drivrutinerna saknas.

Testa att hoppa över steget såhär:

This bypass is the easiest option right now, as it requires just a few steps during setup to skip the Microsoft account creation.

Here is how it works:

Disable the Internet connection before starting setup, e.g., by disconnecting the LAN cable or disabling Wi-Fi.

Windows will display a "Let's connect you to a network" or similar screen. The upcoming Windows 11 version 22H2 does not allow you to skip this anymore to create a local account.

On the screen, use Shift-F10 to open a command prompt window.

Type OOBE\BYPASSNRO and hit the Enter-key.

Windows will reboot and return to the "Let's connect you to a network" screen. Only this time, you may select "I don't have Internet" to skip this.

Then you select "Continue with limited setup" to then create a local account during setup.

Och ladda sen ner drivrutinerna på annan enhet, lägg på usb-minne och installera sen på datorn.