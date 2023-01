Fråga gällande min nya skrivare

Firstly the Large Black "PGI" cartridge in most Canon printers stands for "Pigments". This is the cartridge which gets used when printing Text. Pigment based inks are "more blacker" and provide a crisp, dark printout which makes them ideal for text. Also pigment particles tend to be larger and stand up more on the paper which results in almost a "Laser Printer Quality" text printout.

The other smaller cartridges are known as the "CLI" tanks. This stands for "Chromalife" which is a dye based ink formulation. The ink in these cartridges is specifically designed for photo printing. Dye based inks tend to have smaller particles than the pigment based inks and they tend to lay flatter on the paper. This results in more bright, vivid printouts.

