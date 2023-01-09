Söker Dator som klarar Fortnite

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Hej.
Min frus syster köpte en dator till sin son för 1.5 år sedan och den har funkat fint att spela roblox och andra mindre krävande spel, men nu när han vill spela fortnite så är datorn för kass. Man kan säga att hon blev illa blåst att betala 7000kr för en dator som är 10 år gammal med i5 cpu från 4000 serien och ett geforce 1650 grafikkort.

Jag söker först och främst en komplett dator med windows installerat, men i värsta fall delar så jag kan bygga ihop en dator för att hjälpa grabben.

Hon har en budget på runt 6000-7000kr.

Gärna i västra götaland.
Må väl
/Henrik

Vad har ni just nu? Kanske går att uppgradera lite istället för allt

https://www.pcgamebenchmark.com/fortnite-system-requirements

känns inte direkt som krävande, kanske är något annat vaising?

4:e generationens i5 är gott för Fortnite och GTX 1650, något är på gång med datorn. Kanske uppgradera till 4770 eller 4790. Men det verkar ok som det är.

Systemkraven för fortnite är inte alls krävande

Asrock X99 WS - Core i7 5960X 4.4Ghz 1.25v - Fractal Lumin 240 - 32GB G.skill B die @ 3200Mhz C13-13-12-30-1T - Powercolor RX 580 8GB.
Asus Strix X570 Gaming-F - Ryzen 5 3600 - MSI RX 5700 - 32GB Corsair Vengence LED 3600mhz
Hwbot @Warp9 Team - https://hwbot.org/user/ashley98/
Överklockare av äldre hårdvara! , Inte härifrån 🇬🇧

Generellt så ska den CPU'n tillsammans med ett 1650 absolut inte vara ett problem för Fortnite.
Jag undrar om det kan vara något annat som strular där.

Tex, vad är det för HDD som sitter i, och har ni kollat läs/skriv hastigheten på den?

Hur mycket RAM sitter i Burken?

Jag har för Övrigt ett MSI GTX 1070 OC till Salu för 1500Kr (Kular pasta utbytt mot flytande Metall för lägre temps)
Kortet har aldrig använts för mining

Samt en M2 SSD 512 GB För 350Kr

OM det skulle vara av intresse såklart

