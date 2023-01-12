Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Övrigt Tråd

Undrar ifall nån kan hjälpa med dessa minnen.

Hej!

Hoppas jag skriver på rätt ställe.

Jag undrar hur jag kan se vilka 2 ram stickor som hör ihop från ett paket utan att ha dom på moderkortet och kolla med ett program? Är det den med t.e.x 0001 och 0002 som är ett par ? alltså numret närmast varan?

Bilderna visar:

Tack för all hjälp i förväg.

Låter rimligt.

Håller med, det borde vara dem med serienummer som följer varandra. Allt annat hade varit osannolikt.

Alldeles säkert kommer det fungera hur du än blandar dom

Googlade artikelnumret och packaging. Minnena kommer i serienummerföljd i paketet.

