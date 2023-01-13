Adrenalin Edition 23.1.1 for AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

bopp
Verkar som AMD lägger allt krut på 7900-seriens drivrutiner för tillfället, mer info om dessa här.
Fixed Issues
Intermittent driver timeout may occur when applying Auto Overclock performance tuning.
While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API.
While playing The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt, an intermittent app crash or driver timeout may occur when Ray Tracing settings are enabled.
Minor performance degradation may be observed after applying a factory reset of settings.
Known Issues
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.
Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.
Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.
Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.
Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower than expected performance.
