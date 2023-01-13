Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 23.1.1 for AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin Edition 23.1.1 for AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

Verkar som AMD lägger allt krut på 7900-seriens drivrutiner för tillfället, mer info om dessa här.

Fixed Issues

  • Intermittent driver timeout may occur when applying Auto Overclock performance tuning.

  • While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API.

  • While playing The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt, an intermittent app crash or driver timeout may occur when Ray Tracing settings are enabled.

  • Minor performance degradation may be observed after applying a factory reset of settings.


Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

  • Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

  • Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower than expected performance.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara