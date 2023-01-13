Adrenalin Edition 23.1.1 for AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 Series (WHQL)

Verkar som AMD lägger allt krut på 7900-seriens drivrutiner för tillfället, mer info om dessa här.

Fixed Issues



Minor performance degradation may be observed after applying a factory reset of settings.

While playing The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt, an intermittent app crash or driver timeout may occur when Ray Tracing settings are enabled.

While playing Valheim™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur using Vulkan® API.

Intermittent driver timeout may occur when applying Auto Overclock performance tuning.



Known Issues

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.