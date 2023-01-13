Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Problem med fps efter inköp av nytt grafikkort

Problem med fps efter inköp av nytt grafikkort

Tjena folket, jag är inte så datakunnig och väljer därför att vända mig hit för lite tips och hjälp. Jag har nyligen uppgraderat min dator med ett nytt grafikkort från ett MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X till ett MSI GeForce GTX 4070 ti Gaming Trio X. När jag uppgraderade detta trodde jag att jag skulle få betydligt mer flyt och fps i spel, men icke. Tror ni det är övrig hårdvara som spökar? Jag har bättre fps med mitt 1080 kort än 4070 ti kort.

Har följande specs just nu:

PSU: Corsair CX750M, 750W PSU
Motherboard: MSI X299 Tomahawk, Socket-2066
Processor: Intel Core i7-7820X Processor
Graphics: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GAMING X TRIO
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200MHz 16GB x2

Tacksam för all

Ha det gött

Medlem

Din processor flaskhalsar systemet.

Medlem

Ja, tyvärr är en 7820X smått antik i dagens moderna titlar. Sockel 2066 är även den utfasad så inte jättemånga uppgraderingsvägar som är värda att ta, iaf som är värda priset.

Vill du gå budget så kan en Ryzen 5600 (Icke X) och en billig B550-bräda vara ett alternativ.
RAM kan du återanvända

Medlem

Eventuellt att din processor är en flaskhals, men det ska inte göra att du får sämre prestanda med ett 4070 ti mot ett 1080. Har du rensat bort alla gamla drivrutiner innan du installerade nya?

Medlem
Skrivet av Maskaren:

Eventuellt att din processor är en flaskhals, men det ska inte göra att du får sämre prestanda med ett 4070 ti mot ett 1080. Har du rensat bort alla gamla drivrutiner innan du installerade nya?

Det är PRECIS vad som händer då processorn inte orkar med

Medlem
Skrivet av Maskaren:

Eventuellt att din processor är en flaskhals, men det ska inte göra att du får sämre prestanda med ett 4070 ti mot ett 1080. Har du rensat bort alla gamla drivrutiner innan du installerade nya?

Lite min tanke också. De borde ju inte bli sämre när man trycker i ett bättre kort. Köper såklart att cpu är flaskhalsen men tycker nog som dig att de inte borde vara sämre än 1080 kortet.

Medlem
Skrivet av Maskaren:

Eventuellt att din processor är en flaskhals, men det ska inte göra att du får sämre prestanda med ett 4070 ti mot ett 1080. Har du rensat bort alla gamla drivrutiner innan du installerade nya?

Yes, datorn är omformaterad efter nya grafikkortet är isatt. Antar jag får bita i det sura äpplet och köpa nya delar

Medlem

Tack för era svar, då får jag titta på en uppdatering ändå..

Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Det är PRECIS vad som händer då processorn inte orkar med

Nja. En flaskhals är svagaste punkten. Om cpun är flaskhalsen, alltså den komponenten som håller tillbaka resten av komponenterna så skall inte prestandan bli sämre än innan. Han har ju samma cpu. Om cpun verkligen låg på gränsen tidigare så skall prestandan bli identisk även om gpun nu är betydligt bättre.

Man kan ju alltid prova att skruva upp upplösningen för att flytta flaskhalsen till gpun. Även om man inte har en 4k monitor kan man rendera spelen i 4k genom Nvidias kontrollpanel om jag inte missminner mig. gpu tunga spel i 4k bör flytta flaskhalsen till gpun och därefter ge bättre prestanda med 4070 gentemot 1080. Förutsätter ju dock att man har siffror att jämföra med.

Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Din processor flaskhalsar systemet.

Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Det är PRECIS vad som händer då processorn inte orkar med

Det beror på förutsättningarna. Pluttar man i sitt nya grafikkort och drar upp alla inställningar kan man givetvis påverka prestandan negativt om man samtidigt belastar processorn mer än tidigare. Kör man samma inställningar som innan blir bildfrekvensen inte lägre med ett mer kraftfullt grafikkort även om processorn ligger på maxbelastning.

