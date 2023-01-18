Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Hur koppla rätt? Phanteks Eclipse G360 A (mitt första bygge på många år)

Hur koppla rätt? Phanteks Eclipse G360 A (mitt första bygge på många år)

Detta är mitt chassi:
https://phanteks.com/Eclipse-G360A.html
googlad bild:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Phanteks/comments/nnpow8/how_do_i_wo...

Här är mitt moderkort:
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813119543
googlad bild med anslutningar: https://c1.neweggimages.com/ProductImageOriginal/13-119-543-V...

--
Först och främst vet jag inte var jag ska koppla SATA kabeln (den breda smala) som synes på andra bilden som det står SATA på. Kan någon förklara?
Dessutom osäker på var power switch kabeln ska in (en liten svart med 2 hål i)

Jag vill lösa detta innan jag blandar in min PSU, eftersom jag troligen kommer ha frågor där också...
(MK är nu installerad i chassit, samt CPU, kylare, RAM och NVMe disk)

Tack på förhand

Läs manualen till ditt moderkort så får du svaren på alla dina frågor + lite till !

Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Läs manualen till ditt moderkort så får du svaren på alla dina frågor + lite till !

gjorde det men hittade inget svar

Förmodar/gissar att det handlar om strömförsörjning till RGB-led,
i så fall ska den kopplas till en SATA strömkontakt på en kabel från nätagget.

Bör framgå i chassits manual.

