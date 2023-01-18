Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

Python noobfråga: Class variable (LÖST)

Python noobfråga: Class variable (LÖST)

Klassen "MyDaemon" har två metoder: "run" och "stop".
I första metoden initierar jag self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()
I andra metoden (stop) försöker jag anropa self._controlPanel.stop() men får felet:

AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'Stop'

Jag är total Python noob. Vad har jag missat. Varför är _controlPanel = None i stop-metoden? Jag vet att run() har körts innan.

class MyDaemon(Daemon):
    def __init__(self, pidfile):
        super().__init__(pidfile)
        self._controlPanel = None

    def run(self):
        self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()
        self._controlPanel.start()
        while not self.killer.kill_now:
            self._controlPanel.update()
            time.sleep(.01)
        self.cleanUp()

    def stop(self):
        logger.info("cleanup crew has arrived...")
        self._controlPanel.stop()
        super().stop()  # Stop the daemon process and remove PID file


class ControlPanel:
    @property
    def port(self):
        return self._port

    def __init__(self):
        """do important INIT stuff"""
        self._port = self.find_arduino()
        logger.info("ControlPanel initialized. Port = " + self._port)

    def find_arduino(self, port=None):
        """Get the name of the port that is connected to Arduino."""
        if port is None:
            ports = serial.tools.list_ports.comports()
            for p in ports:
                logger.info(
                    "Found: Port:%s\tName:%s\tmf:%s\tHWID:%s", p.device,
                    p.name, p.manufacturer, p.hwid)
                if p.manufacturer is not None and "Arduino" in p.manufacturer:
                    port = p.device
        return port

    def start(self):
        """Opens serial connection and other Inits..."""
        logger.info("ControlPanel starting")

    def stop(self):
        """Closes serial connection and does general cleanup"""
        logger.info("ControlPanel stopping")

    def update(self):
        """todo"""
        # maybe not have log output here as this function will be called a lot!
        # like every 5ms
        # logger.info("ControlPanel updateLoop")
self._controlPanel är None om inte MyDaemon.run() körs.

Se om detta fungerar bättre?

class MyDaemon(Daemon):
    def __init__(self, pidfile):
        #super().__init__(pidfile)
        self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()

    def run(self):
        self._controlPanel.start()
        while not self.killer.kill_now:
            self._controlPanel.update()
            time.sleep(.01)
        self.cleanUp()

    def stop(self):
        logger.info("cleanup crew has arrived...")
        self._controlPanel.stop()
        #super().stop()  # Stop the daemon process and remove PID file


class ControlPanel:
    @property
    def port(self):
        return self._port

    def __init__(self):
        """do important INIT stuff"""
        self._port = self.find_arduino()
        logger.info("ControlPanel initialized. Port = " + self._port)

    def find_arduino(self, port=None):
        """Get the name of the port that is connected to Arduino."""
        if port is None:
            ports = serial.tools.list_ports.comports()
            for p in ports:
                logger.info(
                    "Found: Port:%s\tName:%s\tmf:%s\tHWID:%s", p.device,
                    p.name, p.manufacturer, p.hwid)
                if p.manufacturer is not None and "Arduino" in p.manufacturer:
                    port = p.device
        return port

    def start(self):
        """Opens serial connection and other Inits..."""
        logger.info("ControlPanel starting")

    def stop(self):
        """Closes serial connection and does general cleanup"""
        logger.info("ControlPanel stopping")

    def update(self):
        """todo"""
        # maybe not have log output here as this function will be called a lot!
        # like every 5ms
        # logger.info("ControlPanel updateLoop")
Har du testat så att konstruktorn ControlPanel() verkligen fungerar och returnerar ett objekt? Så att det inte är så att den resulterar i Null. Vad gör raden som endast innehåller logger i den metoden? Borde inte resultera i någonting men tillför inte heller något.

Skrivet av Mayhem SWE:

Har du testat så att konstruktorn ControlPanel() verkligen fungerar och returnerar ett objekt? Så att det inte är så att den resulterar i Null. Vad gör raden som endast innehåller logger i den metoden? Borde inte resultera i någonting men tillför inte heller något.

Yes, Jag ser i loggen att Contructorn för ControlPanel anropas från MyDaemon.run(). Inga fel. Så här ser loggen ut.

2023-01-18 20:05:20,513 INFO    find_arduino()  Found: Port:/dev/ttyACM0        Name:ttyACM0    mf:Arduino (www.arduino.cc)
2023-01-18 20:05:20,516 INFO    find_arduino()  Found: Port:/dev/ttyAMA0        Name:ttyAMA0    mf:None 
2023-01-18 20:05:20,518 INFO      __init__()    ControlPanel initialized. Port = /dev/ttyACM0
2023-01-18 20:05:20,520 INFO         start()    ControlPanel starting
2023-01-18 20:05:24,799 INFO          stop()    cleanup crew has arrived...

Exception

Traceback (most recent call last):
  File "/home/pi/Source/ControlPanelMasterPy/ControlPanelMasterPy/controlPanelDeamon.py", line 39, in <module>
    daemon.stop()
  File "/home/pi/Source/ControlPanelMasterPy/ControlPanelMasterPy/controlPanelDeamon.py", line 28, in stop
    self._controlPanel.stop()
AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'stop'
Skrivet av M89:

self._controlPanel är None om inte MyDaemon.run() körs.

Se om detta fungerar bättre?

class MyDaemon(Daemon):
    def __init__(self, pidfile):
        #super().__init__(pidfile)
        self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()
Vill helst undvika att initiera ControlPanel i constructorn eftersom jag vill ha all kod i start() och stop(). Om jag har kod inne i contructorn kan jag inte köra den vid behov.

Visst går det skapa instans-variabler utanför __init__?

Im an idiot, som vanligt. Felet var att när jag anropade "stop()" så var det från en annan process eftersom originalet körs som daemon.

