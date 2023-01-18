Python noobfråga: Class variable (LÖST)

class MyDaemon(Daemon): def __init__(self, pidfile): super().__init__(pidfile) self._controlPanel = None def run(self): self._controlPanel = ControlPanel() self._controlPanel.start() while not self.killer.kill_now: self._controlPanel.update() time.sleep(.01) self.cleanUp() def stop(self): logger.info("cleanup crew has arrived...") self._controlPanel.stop() super().stop() # Stop the daemon process and remove PID file class ControlPanel: @property def port(self): return self._port def __init__(self): """do important INIT stuff""" self._port = self.find_arduino() logger.info("ControlPanel initialized. Port = " + self._port) def find_arduino(self, port=None): """Get the name of the port that is connected to Arduino.""" if port is None: ports = serial.tools.list_ports.comports() for p in ports: logger.info( "Found: Port:%s\tName:%s\tmf:%s\tHWID:%s", p.device, p.name, p.manufacturer, p.hwid) if p.manufacturer is not None and "Arduino" in p.manufacturer: port = p.device return port def start(self): """Opens serial connection and other Inits...""" logger.info("ControlPanel starting") def stop(self): """Closes serial connection and does general cleanup""" logger.info("ControlPanel stopping") def update(self): """todo""" # maybe not have log output here as this function will be called a lot! # like every 5ms # logger.info("ControlPanel updateLoop")