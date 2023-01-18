- Plats
- Stockholm
- Registrerad
- Dec 2010
Python noobfråga: Class variable (LÖST)
Klassen "MyDaemon" har två metoder: "run" och "stop".
I första metoden initierar jag self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()
I andra metoden (stop) försöker jag anropa self._controlPanel.stop() men får felet:
AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'Stop'
Jag är total Python noob. Vad har jag missat. Varför är _controlPanel = None i stop-metoden? Jag vet att run() har körts innan.
class MyDaemon(Daemon):
def __init__(self, pidfile):
super().__init__(pidfile)
self._controlPanel = None
def run(self):
self._controlPanel = ControlPanel()
self._controlPanel.start()
while not self.killer.kill_now:
self._controlPanel.update()
time.sleep(.01)
self.cleanUp()
def stop(self):
logger.info("cleanup crew has arrived...")
self._controlPanel.stop()
super().stop() # Stop the daemon process and remove PID file
class ControlPanel:
@property
def port(self):
return self._port
def __init__(self):
"""do important INIT stuff"""
self._port = self.find_arduino()
logger.info("ControlPanel initialized. Port = " + self._port)
def find_arduino(self, port=None):
"""Get the name of the port that is connected to Arduino."""
if port is None:
ports = serial.tools.list_ports.comports()
for p in ports:
logger.info(
"Found: Port:%s\tName:%s\tmf:%s\tHWID:%s", p.device,
p.name, p.manufacturer, p.hwid)
if p.manufacturer is not None and "Arduino" in p.manufacturer:
port = p.device
return port
def start(self):
"""Opens serial connection and other Inits..."""
logger.info("ControlPanel starting")
def stop(self):
"""Closes serial connection and does general cleanup"""
logger.info("ControlPanel stopping")
def update(self):
"""todo"""
# maybe not have log output here as this function will be called a lot!
# like every 5ms
# logger.info("ControlPanel updateLoop")