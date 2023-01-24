NVIDIA GeForce 528.24

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hitman 3, and Deliver Us Mars. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Dead Space and Forspoken.

Fixed Issues in Version 528.24 WHQL

<Soon>

Download: https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-528-24-whql-driv...

Open Issues in Version 528.24 WHQL

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering

- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay

- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky