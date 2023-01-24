Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Ny skärm, vilken hade ni valt?

Ny skärm, vilken hade ni valt?

Tjenare, är på jakt efter ny skärm. Främst till e-sports titlar samt lite pubg. Vilken av skärmarna nedan hade ni valt?

https://www.komplett.se/product/1218924/gaming/spelutrustning...

Eller

https://www.inet.se/produkt/2221062/asus-27-tuf-gaming-vg279q...

Eller

https://www.mediamarkt.se/sv/product/_msi-mag245r2-optix-23-8...

Hade uppskattat input, eller om de finns nån liknande som är stråt vassare
Mvh Christoffer.

Budget upp till 4k.

hade kört på någon av ips skärmarna själv, då jag tycker att VA är grynigt. men det är kanske smaksak

Tror du det är nån direkt skillad på dom andra två förutom att den ena är 27 & andra 24 (?)

Kanske inte värt 600 spänn för de haha.

Skrivet av Prophet^:

hade kört på någon av ips skärmarna själv, då jag tycker att VA är grynigt. men det är kanske smaksak

Det har väl med coatingen att göra och inte huruvida skärmen har en VA-panel istället för en IPS-panel?

Skrivet av Crussen:

Tror du det är nån direkt skillad på dom andra två förutom att den ena är 27 & andra 24 (?)

Kanske inte värt 600 spänn för de haha.

Efter att haft 24" sedan 2016 och sedan november haft 27" så är 27" avsevärt skönare att spela på.
Jag lirar alla typer av spel och inlevelsen blir förhöjd.

Nu bytte jag iofs från 1080->4k så 1080p blir kanske grynig vid 27"...

Jag hade nog valt tuf 27" iaf

Skrivet av Scarabeo:

Det har väl med coatingen att göra och inte huruvida skärmen har en VA-panel istället för en IPS-panel?

Så kan det vara 🙂

Hade tagit 24" för 1080 då 27 blir lite kantigt speciellt med text, 27" är ganska perfekt för 1440p dock, vilket borde få plats i budgeten, men kanske inte gpun? 😄

Har ett Asus 1060 6gb & i7 8700k, borde det klara av spelande vid 1440p tror ni?

