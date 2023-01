Corsair MP700 blir blixtsnabb snurrdisk

Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5 SSD Preview: The Preliminary Verdict

Overall, in the synthetic benchmarks the Phison drive blew away the competition in sequential tests but didn't always lead in random accesses. Don't get it twisted, though: we're testing it against some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs around, and even at this early stage it keeps up with the pack.

Where we were much more impressed was with the drive's practical and real-world performance. It blew away the competition in both the 3DMark storage test as well as the PCMark productivity tests. That's surely thanks in part to its PCIe 5.0 interface, but there's no way that's the whole story here. Phison's hard work with the firmware likely plays a role, and the large 4GB LPDDR4 cache surely helps as well.