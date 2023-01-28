Lenovo X1 Carbon G4 + dockningsstation

Edin
Grundare ♥ ★
Edin Mehinovic
●
Visa signatur
Edin Mehinovic, SweClockers.com
Lenovo bärbar dator säljes i bra skick.
Inklusive dockningsstation samt 2 st laddare.
Specifikation dator
1x Intel Core i5-6200U Processor(Core i5-6200U)
1x 8GB LPDDR3
Windows 10 Pro
1x 256GB SSD OPAL2.0
1x Intel® Wireless-AC 8260 2x2 AC & Bluetooth® 4.1
1x Prolink Connector; HDMI 1.4; DC in; Microphone/Headphone Jacks; Mini DP; RJ-45; 3 USB 3.0
Kamera 1x 720P with Single Microphone
Grafik 1x Intel HD 520
Skärm 14.0 FHD
Specifikation docka
Lenovo Thinkpad Onelink+
Modell DU9047S1
Specifikation laddare
Laddare 1: 125W Lenovo
Laddare 2: 90W Lenovo
Edin Mehinovic, SweClockers.com
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.