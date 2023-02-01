Ny på gymmet

Hej! Jag har nyligen köpt månadskort på Nordic Wellness och är väldigt taggad på att börja träna. Jag har tidigare haft en kort gymperiod (1-2 veckor) så jag var ju inte totalt ny när jag kom in på gymmet i Söndags men jag har väldigt mycket att lära mig.

Jag tänkte se ifall det finns någon som kan ge mig lite tips på vad jag kan göra för att träna upp mig och kanske bygga lite muskler.

Jag har väldigt mycket motivation just nu och jag försöker få in min disciplin så att jag faktiskt går till gymmet. Jag är dock mycket osäker kring HUR jag ska träna eftersom att jag är väldigt rädd för att bli fel tränad osv. Denna veckan har jag använt lite som en introduktion för att komma in i det och det har känts väldigt bra. Jag värmer alltid upp med 15-20 minuter av cardio där jag mestadels springer men även cyklar. I söndags körde jag ben i lite mer än en timme och igår tränade jag armar samt lite bröst.

Mycket tacksam för svar samt hjälp!