Ny på gymmet

Ny på gymmet

Hej! Jag har nyligen köpt månadskort på Nordic Wellness och är väldigt taggad på att börja träna. Jag har tidigare haft en kort gymperiod (1-2 veckor) så jag var ju inte totalt ny när jag kom in på gymmet i Söndags men jag har väldigt mycket att lära mig.
Jag tänkte se ifall det finns någon som kan ge mig lite tips på vad jag kan göra för att träna upp mig och kanske bygga lite muskler.

Jag har väldigt mycket motivation just nu och jag försöker få in min disciplin så att jag faktiskt går till gymmet. Jag är dock mycket osäker kring HUR jag ska träna eftersom att jag är väldigt rädd för att bli fel tränad osv. Denna veckan har jag använt lite som en introduktion för att komma in i det och det har känts väldigt bra. Jag värmer alltid upp med 15-20 minuter av cardio där jag mestadels springer men även cyklar. I söndags körde jag ben i lite mer än en timme och igår tränade jag armar samt lite bröst.

Mycket tacksam för svar samt hjälp!

Vad mer specifikt vill du ha hjälp med?
Tränings program eller hur övningar ska utföras eller nått annat du tänker på?

Jag behöver lite hjälp med något sorts tränings program, hur man ska träna och låta musklerna vila och när jag ska träna vad. Alltså hur jag ska dela upp de olika gångerna. Jag tror att jag kommer gå ungefär 4-5 gånger i veckan och då behöver jag lite hjälp med att få med allting och dela upp det på ett bra sätt !

/r/fitness och deras wiki finns mycket bra information för nybörjare

Här är deras beginner routine.

Det absolut viktigaste är att du fortsätter gå till gymmet, oavsett vad.

I övrigt för att komma igång skulle jag rekommendera ett simpelt PPL schema (push/pull/legs)

Googla ovanstående på bildsök på Google så får du fram en massa du kan titta på.

OK, jag ska se när jag kan gräva fram lite tid och ge tips på övningar.
Skulle rekommendera att träna 3 ggr vecka och kanske 3 set / 10 reps per övning i början.

sedan träna kondition 1-2 gånger i veckan på de andra dagarna.

Börja med att träna funktionell rörlighet. Alla är olika och vissa har inga problem, men det är rätt vanligt att du inte kan göra vissa övningar korrekt pga bristande rörlighet i bröstrygg eller tighta hamstring osv.

Sen rekommenderar jag att läsa om starting strength. Att lära sig basövningarna med fria vikter ordentligt kan verka skrämmande, men det gör att du får en helt annan användbar styrka. Dessutom är det snabbaste sättet att få bra resultat.

Viktigt att veta är att börja smått, kom in i rutiner, använd din egna kropp som träningsredskap tills du känner att du behöver mera motstånd.

dela upp din kropp i 4 områden, jag kör: Armar, Mage, Ben, Rygg i den ordningen då musklerna får vila ett par dagar
som uppvärmning kör jag 100 Armhävningar, Benböj, Situps, Upphopp, Vadpress och Rygglyft.. Dock så minskar jag till 50 beroende på område jag skall träna för dagen.

Var 5'e dag är det INTENSIV (så jag praktiskt taget svimmar eller saknar energi för att ens ta 2 steg) intervallträning. 6'e dagen är det helkroppsstretchning (jobbigare än vad man tror). Sista dagen är det vila/hopprep eller en lugn promenad för frisk luft och avslappning.

Styrkelabbets app "strenghtlog - workout tracker" använde jag förrut. När jag fick barn har det blivit mindre träning tyvärr.
I den har du beskrivningar av övningar samt färdiga program.

De bästa är att vänja in kroppen och psyket till en vana, 5 ggr i veckan är riktigt bra och hitta aldrig en ursäkt även om du enbart är där i 30min.
Ett ordentligt pass behöver inte vara långt eller ge träningsvärk varje gång.

Jag tycker själv att styrkelyfts övningar är otroligt roligt. Har själv kört 5x5 i appen och även gjort egna program (2 år sedan jag använde den så något har kanske ändrats)

Mina pass var 10min uppvärmning med stabilisering av ljumskar, höft, ländrygg, axlar
3-4 uppvärmingsset upp till arbetsvikten (10,10,5,3 reps)
1x bas
1x komplement
2x extra övningar typ biceps/triceps

Passen tog mellan 45-90min beroende på % av max vikt 😊

Ja, jag kör oftast 10x4 där jag verkligen försöker nå mitt mål

Det ser väldigt bra ut! Ska se till att kika där lite noggrannare för jag lärde mig snabbt ett och annat.

Det verkar lite som det jag har börjat göra utan att veta av det, jag har testat några olika saker. (Har väldig dålig koll på vad de olika maskinerna heter och ska försöka få bättre koll på det när jag går imorgon) Jag har efter cardio ofta börjat med curls med varsin vikt för varje arm, sedan har jag kört en maskin där man pressar benen mot en platta samtidigt som man drar vikten mot sig. Den ända pressen jag testat hittils är Chest Press och det var ansträngande men kommer defintivt fortsätta med det. För ben så har jag mestadels tränat lår hittils och behöver lite hjälp med vad jag mer kan göra.

Jag har inte tänkt på att jag kan ha separata dagar för kondition men det låter ju mycket bra! Då kan jag också blanda lite så att jag kanske springer ute men också på gymmet.

Jag har läst om att det är viktigt med fria vikter för att man ska kunna utveckla sin balans och hållning och det är något jag försökt hålla väldigt bra koll på. Jag är ju rädd för att skada mig själv så jag testar alltid med väldigt lätta/inga vikter för att fixa min hållning.

skulle spana in https://www.styrkelabbet.se/
väldigt mkt bra om styrketräning. ja hur mycket som helst faktiskt

Det låter bra! Jag ska fokusera på att träna utan maskiner och kanske lite senare använda mig av dem. Ska se till att jag låter min kropp vänja sig vid allting också.

