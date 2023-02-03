Test BIOS for Maximus Z790 Apex 0902

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Test BIOS 2023-Feb-03
BIOS Ver. 0902
Fix minor bug
Improve overclocking compatibility
Remove “Legacy Game Compatibility Mode”
Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/aqvs72e0e8u75vz/ROG-MAXIMUS-Z790-AP...
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.