★ Fractal Define XL ★ Asus ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING ★ Intel Core i9-9900K ★ Noctua NH-D15 ★ Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3000MHz 16GB ★ MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING Z TRIO 12G LHR ★ Corsair RM750X 750W v2 80+ Gold ★ Samsung 970 EVO M.2 250GB + Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 1TB ★ Sound Blaster Z ★ Asus ROG Swift PG279Q 27" 144Hz 1440p IPS G-SYNC ★ Audeze Mobius Headphones ★ SteelSeries Apex Pro ★ Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless ★ ARTISAN FX Zero Mid ★
Första gaming datorn
hinneinisanni
Medlem ♥
●
krEJZi
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
Swegatron
Medlem ♥ ★
●