Första gaming datorn

Första gaming datorn

Har tänkt switcha från xbox till pc då jag kör mycket ranked/turneringar i cod o apex att fpsn i xboxet inte räcker. Så jag söker efter en bra dator som kan leverera bra fps i 1080p och budget ligger runt 15k. Har aldrig byggt en dator själv(kan inte mycket om de heller)

De jag hittat är:
https://www.dustinhome.se/product/5011297936/rog-strix-g15?gc... (favorit)

https://www.hp.com/se-sv/shop/product.aspx?id=587K9EA&opt=UUW...

https://www.lenovo.com/se/sv/desktops-and-all-in-ones/legion-...

https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingdator/stationar-gami...

https://www.netonnet.se/art/gaming/gamingdator/stationar-gami...

https://www.inet.se/datorbygge/b1357630/1080p

Jag hade gått på 5800x3d för 1080p, kan du installera windows själv?

Inet och webhallen kan ju bygga åt dig för runt 600-700 kr om du väljer delarna. Det kan du säkert få hjälp med här i forumet om du anger en budget och vad du ska ha den till.

Tänk på att du behöver skärm, mus, tangentbord, och musmatta också!

Tycker detta är prisvärt, fokus bör vara grafikkort vilket kommer ge dig det största lyftet.

https://www.inet.se/datorbygge/b1357634/aa

