EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB + EK-Quantum Vector D-RGB Active Backplate

Naicro
Medlem ♥
●
Visa signatur
Sleeve it and they will come
EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB - Black Special Edition i originalkartong.
Unikt vattenblock för 3090 Founders Edition
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5323393/ek-quantum-vector-fe-rtx-...
Bud startar på 500kr
------------------------
EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB Active Backplate - Black SE i originalkartong.
Aktiv kylning av backplate.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5323564/ek-quantum-vector-fe-rtx-...
Bud startar på 500kr
Allt i perfekt kosmetiskt skick utan skador/repor. Blocken har ej tagits isär och rengjorts varav det kan finnas rester av torkad kylvätska.
Ska försöka ladda upp bilder så fort som möjligt.
Sleeve it and they will come
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.