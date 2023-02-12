Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB + EK-Quantum Vector D-RGB Active Backplate

1
EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB + EK-Quantum Vector D-RGB Active Backplate

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB - Black Special Edition i originalkartong.

Unikt vattenblock för 3090 Founders Edition

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5323393/ek-quantum-vector-fe-rtx-...

Bud startar på 500kr

------------------------

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB Active Backplate - Black SE i originalkartong.

Aktiv kylning av backplate.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5323564/ek-quantum-vector-fe-rtx-...

Bud startar på 500kr

Allt i perfekt kosmetiskt skick utan skador/repor. Blocken har ej tagits isär och rengjorts varav det kan finnas rester av torkad kylvätska.

Ska försöka ladda upp bilder så fort som möjligt.

Sleeve it and they will come

