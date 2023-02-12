Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Intel Optane 900p 280GB HHHL SSD

Intel Optane 900p 280GB HHHL SSD

Intel Optane 900p 280GB HHHL SSD I originalkartong.

Tyvärr är Star Citizen-koden använd

Sleeve it and they will come

Nytt bud: 500 kr och hämtar :)
Desktop: 11900K, Maximus Hero VII, 64GB Dominator Platinum @2933Mhz, RX 6900 XT 16GB Liquid Devil, Samsung Evo Plus 1TB + Kingston NV1 2TB, Be Quiet Silent Base 802, Be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W, 420mm + 360mm radiatorer, EK D5 pump.

Monitorer: LG 34'' UltraGear 34GN850 QHD Curved Nano IPS 160 Hz + 27" IPS portrait.
Tangentbord och mus: Logitech G915 TKL + Razer Viper ultimate

