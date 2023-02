https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-i-...

ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING BIOS 3001

Version 3001 Beta Version

20.61 MB 2023/02/10

"Beta BIOS

1. Update AGESA version to ComboV2PI 1208

2. Mitigate the AMD potential security vulnerabilities for AMD Athlon™ processors and Ryzen™ processors

Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (SB550IG.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."

La nyss på den på min dator och behöver inte längre använda PBO2 Tuner för att justera Cure optimizer <3