Game Optimizations

Up to 4% increase in performance for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-518

Up to 3% increase in performance for Sniper Elite 5 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-519

Up to 6% increase in performance for Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-520

Up to 7% increase in performance for Quake II RTX @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-521

Up to 4% increase in performance for Hitman 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-522

Up to 6% increase in performance for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-523

Up to 19% increase in performance for F1 2022 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-525

Up to 9% increase in performance for DOOM Eternal @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-526

Up to 4% increase in performance for Borderlands 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-527