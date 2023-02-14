Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1

Ny drivrutin (äntligen!), one branch to rule them all. Mer info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Forspoken™

      • Up to 7% increase in performance for Forspoken @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-524

    • Dead Space™

    • IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan.

    • Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

  • Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs now have support for newly introduced streaming capabilities including pre-filter toggle, pre-analysis feature and CAML technology.

  • A new version of AMD Link improves overall connectivity across all supported Radeon products, RX 400 series and newer, so you can game from anywhere on virtually any device.

  • Boost your performance with AMD Software - read the latest blog HERE and learn how this newly unified driver delivers performance gains since Windows 11 first launched.

  • Game Optimizations

    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-518

    • Up to 3% increase in performance for Sniper Elite 5 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-519

    • Up to 6% increase in performance for Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-520

    • Up to 7% increase in performance for Quake II RTX @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-521

    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Hitman 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-522

    • Up to 6% increase in performance for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-523

    • Up to 19% increase in performance for F1 2022 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-525

    • Up to 9% increase in performance for DOOM Eternal @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-526

    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Borderlands 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-527

    • Up to 4% increase in performance for Hogwarts Legacy @ 4K using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950 XT and Radeon™ 7900 XTX, versus the previous software driver version (22.11.2 for 6950 XT, 23.1.2 for 7900 XTX)RS-530

Fixed Issues

  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message “Delayed Write Failed” on Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.

  • Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine™.

  • Corruption may be observed while scrolling the points shop in STEAM™ on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • Performance drop may be observed during Fortnite™ and YouTube playback with Enhanced Sync enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

  • Corruption or game crash may be observed while playing Door Kickers 2™.

  • Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4™.

  • Application crash may be observed when launching Baldur's Gate 3™ using Vulkan® API on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.

  • Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield™ 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.

  • White foliage may be observed while playing Hogwarts Legacy™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers on some multi-display configurations.

Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks. Users are recommended to use the factory reset install option as a workaround.

  • Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U​.

  • Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.

Important Notes

  • AMD Link users running Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will need to update to a newer version of AMD Link now available on various platforms.

  • AMD is working with the game developers of Hogwarts Legacy™ to resolve performance issues when enabling ray tracing.

