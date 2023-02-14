- Plats
Adrenalin Edition 23.2.1
Ny drivrutin (äntligen!), one branch to rule them all. Mer info och nedladdning här.
Highlights
Support for:
Forspoken™
Up to 7% increase in performance for Forspoken @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-524
Dead Space™
IREE compiler using MLIR interface on Vulkan.
Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs now have support for newly introduced streaming capabilities including pre-filter toggle, pre-analysis feature and CAML technology.
A new version of AMD Link improves overall connectivity across all supported Radeon products, RX 400 series and newer, so you can game from anywhere on virtually any device.
Boost your performance with AMD Software - read the latest blog HERE and learn how this newly unified driver delivers performance gains since Windows 11 first launched.
Game Optimizations
Up to 4% increase in performance for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-518
Up to 3% increase in performance for Sniper Elite 5 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-519
Up to 6% increase in performance for Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-520
Up to 7% increase in performance for Quake II RTX @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-521
Up to 4% increase in performance for Hitman 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-522
Up to 6% increase in performance for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-523
Up to 19% increase in performance for F1 2022 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-525
Up to 9% increase in performance for DOOM Eternal @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-526
Up to 4% increase in performance for Borderlands 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 22.11.2RS-527
Up to 4% increase in performance for Hogwarts Legacy @ 4K using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.1 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950 XT and Radeon™ 7900 XTX, versus the previous software driver version (22.11.2 for 6950 XT, 23.1.2 for 7900 XTX)RS-530
Fixed Issues
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to launch with the error message “Delayed Write Failed” on Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2.
Poor performance and load time may be observed while playing SpaceEngine™.
Corruption may be observed while scrolling the points shop in STEAM™ on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Performance drop may be observed during Fortnite™ and YouTube playback with Enhanced Sync enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.
Corruption or game crash may be observed while playing Door Kickers 2™.
Missing or flickering textures may be observed while playing Emergency 4™.
Application crash may be observed when launching Baldur's Gate 3™ using Vulkan® API on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Stuttering may be observed while playing Sea of Thieves™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.
Corruption may be observed while playing Battlefield™ 4 with Post Process Quality settings set to high or ultra on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs.
White foliage may be observed while playing Hogwarts Legacy™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers on some multi-display configurations.
Known Issues
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.
Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks. Users are recommended to use the factory reset install option as a workaround.
Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U.
Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.
Important Notes
AMD Link users running Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will need to update to a newer version of AMD Link now available on various platforms.
AMD is working with the game developers of Hogwarts Legacy™ to resolve performance issues when enabling ray tracing.