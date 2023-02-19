Hur komplierar jag ett Microsoft Visual Studio Community projekt med Clang?

C:\vcpkg>vcpkg install llvm:x64-windows Computing installation plan... The following packages will be built and installed: llvm[clang,compiler-rt,core,default-options,default-targets,disable-assertions,disable-clang-static-analyzer,enable-bindings,enable-terminfo,enable-threads,enable-zlib,lld,target-spirv,target-x86,tools]:x64-windows -> 14.0.6 Detecting compiler hash for triplet x64-windows... Restored 0 package(s) from C:\Users\dmn\AppData\Local\vcpkg\archives in 1.63 ms. Use --debug to see more details. Installing 1/1 llvm:x64-windows... Building llvm[clang,compiler-rt,core,default-options,default-targets,disable-assertions,disable-clang-static-analyzer,enable-bindings,enable-terminfo,enable-threads,enable-zlib,lld,target-spirv,target-x86,tools]:x64-windows... -- Note: llvm only supports static library linkage. Building static library. -- Downloading https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/archive/llvmorg-14.0.6.t... -> llvm-llvm-project-llvmorg-14.0.6.tar.gz... -- Extracting source C:/vcpkg/downloads/llvm-llvm-project-llvmorg-14.0.6.tar.gz -- Applying patch 0002-fix-install-paths.patch -- Applying patch 0004-fix-dr-1734.patch -- Applying patch 0005-fix-tools-path.patch -- Applying patch 0007-fix-compiler-rt-install-path.patch -- Applying patch 0009-fix-tools-install-path.patch -- Applying patch 0010-fix-libffi.patch -- Applying patch 0011-fix-install-bolt.patch -- Using source at C:/vcpkg/buildtrees/llvm/src/org-14.0.6-07c830a6c0.clean -- Found external ninja('1.10.2'). -- Getting CMake variables for x64-windows -- Downloading https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.10.7/python-3.10.7-embed-... -> python-3.10.7-embed-amd64.zip... -- Configuring x64-windows -- Building x64-windows-dbg -- Building x64-windows-rel -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/clang/copyright -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/clang/usage -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/lld/copyright -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/lld/usage -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/llvm/copyright -- Installing: C:/vcpkg/packages/llvm_x64-windows/share/llvm/usage -- Performing post-build validation -- Performing post-build validation done Stored binary cache: "C:\Users\dmn\AppData\Local\vcpkg\archives\8d\8d4439738585093ba8ff62152797f4cb73c8ab05607086a577d33c1cfe25651a.zip" Elapsed time to handle llvm:x64-windows: 3.18 h Total install time: 3.182 h The package llvm provides CMake targets: find_package(LLVM CONFIG REQUIRED) list(APPEND CMAKE_MODULE_PATH "${LLVM_CMAKE_DIR}") include(HandleLLVMOptions) add_definitions(${LLVM_DEFINITIONS}) target_include_directories(main PRIVATE ${LLVM_INCLUDE_DIRS}) # Find the libraries that correspond to the LLVM components that we wish to use llvm_map_components_to_libnames(llvm_libs Support Core IRReader ...) # Link against LLVM libraries target_link_libraries(main PRIVATE ${llvm_libs}) C:\vcpkg>