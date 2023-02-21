Undervolt nu möjlig med B660-I B760-I 13th gen

Tänkte uppmärksamma folk på att det nu går att undervolta åtminstone Asus Mini-ITX moderkort i serien B660 och B760. Det har länge varit känt att man inte kunnat Undervolta dessa moderkort pga en microkod som gör att processorn flaskhalsar direkt när man rör voltagen.

Jag som själv köpte ett B660-I till mitt nya bygge blev väldigt besviken när jag insåg att jag inte kunde undervolta med hjälp av adaptive voltage för att få ner temperaturen på min 13700kf i mitt NR200P.

Mina kärnor stack till 100C i stort sett direkt vid Cinebench med när jag nu fått till en stabil -150 på både cashe och CPU ligger jag på max 89 grader. Kan varmt rekomenderas.

Verkar som att det enbart fungerar med 13th gen.

Guiden ligger här i sin helhet: https://www.techpowerup.com/forums/threads/colorful-b760i-fro...

wrote a small guide for this mainboard and throttlestop:

ThrottleStop 9.5.1 w/ Asus ROG Strix B760-I GAMING Undervolting Guide

Bios Version: 0808

Intel ME: 16.1.25.2020v2

Windows Settings:

Disable Memory integrity in Windows

Open search and type in “Windows Security”

Click “Device security”

Go to “Core isolation details”

Disable “Memory integrity”

Disable Hyper-V and Linux Subsystem

Open search and type in “Turn windows features on or off”

Look for “Hyper-V” and turn it off

Look for “Linux Subsystem” and turn it off (if you have never used this it should be off anyways)

Look for “VM-Platform” and turn it off (not sure if this affects undervolting)

ASUS Specific (Settings might be different from other vendors)

Disable UnderVolt protection in BIOS

In BIOS go to Advanced mode -> AI Tweaker -> Tweaker’s Paradise

Set “UnderVolt protection” from Auto to Disabled

Check CPU LL Calibration level.

If you changed this from the default level before, you need to adjust the IA DC Loadline so that VCORE is equal to VID under full load. DC Loadline affects power readings, if VCORE is not equal to VID under full load like cinebench, then it’s possible for the power readings to be under- or overreported which can be confusing when undervolting. It’s probably better to leave LL Calibration on ASUS default (Level 3). For a more detailed guide see this post (not by me):

Leave voltages in BIOS on Auto

Leave ASUS Multicore Enhancement 3.0 on enabled

IMPORTANT: Switch Microcode to 104x

Go to Ai Tweaker -> Tweakers Paradise “Switch Microcode” and change it to Microcode 104x.

From what I understand, this is an older microcode that circumvents the new dynamic undervolt protection as explained here

The bios will give you a safety warning, so keep in mind that there is probably a risk you’re taking here. Your PC will power cycle after leaving the bios. I have no idea if this setting is available for other users but the user in this thread has been able to change it to 104h on a colorful B760-i:

Undervolting will NOT work if you don't use this version of the microcode, atleast on this CPU. Using this microcode will not allow you to use Intel XTU. It's probably smarter to not update your bios after this, as I'm not sure how long this setting will be available.