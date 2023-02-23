Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

WiFi extender kombinerad SSID 2.4 & 5

WiFi extender kombinerad SSID 2.4 & 5

Tjenare.

Är det någon som vet om någon (eller kanske alla?) extenders kan kombinera SSID för 2.4 & 5 GHz?
I dags läget finns en D-link wifi router som är konfad att bara ha en och samma SSID för 2.4 & 5 GHz, nu skulle jag behöva en extender för är lite dålig wifi täckning på ett ställe. Men tycker det är svårt att hitta info om någon enhet klarar detta då jag gärna vill fortsätta ha ett SSID för båda frekvenserna.

Har tittat på både TP-link RE450 och D-Link DAP-X1860 men blir inte klok om detta stöds eller ej...

Generellt sett så är dessa wifi extenders osmidiga och tenderar att orsaka mer problem än de löser. Därför brukar jag hellre råda användare att gå över till en 802.11s/mesh-baserad lösning då dessa är robustare och gör livet enklare genom simplare konfiguration.

Med exempelvis UniFI:s lösning så behöver du bara strömsätta en extra accesspunkt, invänta att den dyker upp i kontrollern för trådlös adoptering, adoptera den och därefter strålar den ut samma SSID:n som de övriga accesspunkterna utan att du behöver göra något mer. På sin höjd kanske du behöver justera kanalbredden på den upplänkande accesspunkten för att maximera genomströmningskapaciteten.

Mesh eller AP är vad du vill ha, Extenders gör bara wifi sämre

