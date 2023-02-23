- Plats
Adrenalin 23.2.2 (WHQL Recommended)
Igår kväll dök det upp en rekommenderad WHQL, med mer info här.
Highlights
Support for:
Atomic Heart™
Company of Heroes™ 3
Up to 13% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 7900XTX, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-528
Up to 14% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 7900XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-529
Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-530
Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-531
Up to 7% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 6650XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-532
Fixed Issues
Corruption may be briefly observed when moving Netflix video between displays or minimize-to-fullscreen on some AMD Products such as AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800U.
Maximum encode bitrate is limited to 100Mbps for certain applications.
AMD Bug Report Tool pop-up or system hang may be observed after driver upgrade on some hybrid graphics notebooks.
Application crash may be observed while playing Hitman 3™ with ray tracing settings enabled.
Valve Index® VR headset may show a blank screen with 144Hz refresh rate setting on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Certain videos played with Movies and TV may briefly show corruption when moving the window between displays on some AMD Graphics Products such as AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Situational performance drop may be observed in DirectX® 11 based games on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using Ryzen™ processors.
Known Issues
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.
Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Metrics overlay may intermittently re-size to 50% after gameplay.
Corruption may be observed in Returnal™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.