Adrenalin 23.2.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Company of Heroes™ 3

Up to 13% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 7900XTX, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-528

Up to 14% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 7900XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-529

Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-530

Up to 9% increase in performance for Company of Heroes 3 @ 4k, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.2.2 on the Radeon™️ RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 23.2.1RS-531