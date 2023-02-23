ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB STRIX GAMING OC

Heztio
●
There are 10 types of people in the world:
Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
Säljer min GPU på grund av uppgradering.
inköp på inet 2017-08, fungerat klockrent från dag ett.
Endast upphämtning, men kan mötas upp i Kungsbacka/Gbg och omnejd.
2000kr, kan hämta upp I Göteborg när som.
Jag tar det för utsatt pris och kan nog hämta.
