programmering 2, joppes family

namespace Project116 { internal class Class1 { public static void Main(string[] args) { Petowner petowner = new Petowner(); petowner.Menu(); } } class Petowner { private int age_joppe { get; set; } private List<Animal> pets_list = new List<Animal>(); private BALL ball; public Petowner() { ball =new BALL (); } public Petowner(int age = 0) { age = age_joppe; pets_list.Add(new Cat()); pets_list.Add(new Dog()); pets_list.Add(new Puppy()); } private BALL Ball { get { return ball; } } public void Fetch() { BALL ball = new BALL("", 10); int meny2 = 0; do { Console.WriteLine("********************************"); Console.WriteLine("1. För att leka katten "); Console.WriteLine("2. För att lrka med hundem "); Console.WriteLine("3. För att leka puupy"); Console.WriteLine("0. to meny"); do { if (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out meny2)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla bara siffror"); Console.ResetColor(); meny2 = -1; } } while (meny2 < 0); switch (meny2) { case 1: Console.Clear(); Cat cat = new Cat(); cat.interact(ball); break; case 2: Console.Clear(); Dog dog = new Dog(); dog.interact(ball); break; case 3: Console.Clear(); Puppy puppy = new Puppy("Puppy", 11); puppy.interact(ball); break; default: Console.WriteLine(" "); Console.Clear(); break; } if (meny2 > 3) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla välj bara en av dessa alternativ"); Console.ResetColor(); } } while (meny2 != 0); } public void Feed() { Console.Clear(); int meny3 = 0; do { Console.WriteLine("Välj djur som du vill mata "); Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("1. För att mata katten "); Console.WriteLine("2. För att mata hunden"); Console.WriteLine("3. För att mata puppy"); Console.WriteLine("0. För exit"); do { if (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out meny3)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla bara siffror"); Console.ResetColor(); meny3--; } }while(meny3<0); switch (meny3) { case 1: Console.Clear(); Cat cat = new Cat(); cat.Hungrig_animal(); break; case 2: Console.Clear(); Dog dog = new Dog(); dog.Eat(""); Console.WriteLine(); break; case 3: Console.Clear(); Dog puppy = new Puppy(); puppy.Eat(""); break; default: Console.Clear(); break; } if (meny3> 3) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Välj bara av alternativ nedan som är mellan 0-3"); meny3--; Console.ResetColor(); Console.WriteLine("************************************"); } } while (meny3 != 0); } public void List_animals() { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Djuren som finns i detta program som Joppe har är"); Console.WriteLine(""); foreach (var pet in pets_list) { Console.WriteLine("

" + pet); } Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Tryck på random för att tillbaka meny..."); Console.ReadLine(); Console.Clear(); } public void Check_ball() { int quality =ball.Quality; Console.WriteLine($"den {ball.Color} bollen har nu : {quality} för kvalitet"); } public void Menu() { int meny = 0; do { Console.WriteLine("______________________________________________________"); Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Vällkommen till Joppes djur"); Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Du kan välja ett djur av listan nedan"); Console.WriteLine("----------------------------------------------------------"); Console.WriteLine("

1. Lek med djuren "); Console.WriteLine("

2. Mata djuren"); Console.WriteLine("

3. Lista alla djuren"); Console.WriteLine("

4. check on ball"); Console.WriteLine("

0. Tryck på noll för att logga ut av programmet"); do { if (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out meny)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla bara siffror"); Console.ResetColor(); meny = -1; } } while (meny < 0); if (meny > 4) { Console.Clear(); Console.WriteLine(""); Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla välj bara alternativen som nedan"); Console.ResetColor(); } switch (meny) { case 1: Console.Clear(); Fetch(); break; case 2: Feed(); break; case 3: Console.Clear(); List_animals(); break; case 4: Console.Clear(); Check_ball(); break; case 0: Console.WriteLine(); break; } } while (meny != 0); } //public virtuall string ToString() //{ // return; // } class BALL { public string Color { get; set; } public int Quality { get; set; } public BALL(string color = "Röda", int quality = 10) { Color = color; Quality = quality; } public void LowerQuality(int timesplayed) { if (Quality > 0) { Console.WriteLine($" Doggy leker och biter den {Color} bollen "); } if (Quality <= 0) { Console.WriteLine("Bollen är trasig och kan inte leka med längre"); } } public override string ToString() { return $" {Color} {Quality}"; } } abstract class Animal { protected int age { get; set; } protected string name { get; set; } protected string fav_food { get; set; } protected string breed { get; set; } protected bool hungry { get; set; } //public int GetAge() { return age; } //public string GetName() { return name; } //public string GetFavFood() { return fav_food; } //public string GetBreed() { return breed; } public Animal(string Name = "", int Age = 0, string Fav_food = "", string Breed = "") { name = Name; age = Age; fav_food = Fav_food; breed = Breed; } public abstract void interact( BALL ball); public void Eat(string food) { int svaret; food = "Kött"; fav_food= food; Console.WriteLine($"{name}, Vad vill du mata den ? "); Console.Write($"

1. {fav_food}"); Console.Write($"

2. Bröd"); Console.WriteLine("

0. Tryck noll för att tillbaka mats meny..."); do { if (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out svaret)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla bara siffror"); Console.ResetColor(); svaret--; } } while (svaret < 0); if (svaret == 1) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine($"{name} åt upp hela telleriken, och är full och tacksam för maten "); Console.WriteLine("*********************************************************************"); hungry = false; } if (svaret == 2) { /* Jag har lämnat de tre raderna, för att visa att man kan hantera utskriften * om djuret får inte sin mat, utan behov till en till metod ( Hungry_animal)*/ //Console.WriteLine(""); //Console.WriteLine($"{name} är ledsen och hungrig"); //Console.WriteLine("*****************************************************"); Hungrig_animal(); hungry= true; } if (svaret > 2) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Välj bara av alternativ som är mellan 0-2"); svaret--; Console.ResetColor(); Console.WriteLine("************************************************"); } if (svaret == 0) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.Clear(); } } public virtual void Hungrig_animal() { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine($"{name} är ledsen och hungrig"); Console.WriteLine("*****************************************************"); } //jag vet inte värför man har denna metod? public abstract override string ToString(); } class Cat : Animal { public Cat(string Name="Katty", int Age = 2, string Fav_food = "Tonfisk", string Breed = "Japanese Bobtail") : base(Name, Age, Fav_food, Breed) { fav_food = Fav_food; breed = Breed; age = Age; name = Name; } public override void Hungrig_animal() { fav_food = "Tonfisk"; int svaret; Console.WriteLine($"{name}, Vad vill du mata den ? "); Console.Write($"

1. {fav_food}"); Console.Write($"

2. Kött"); Console.Write($"

3. fixa själv "); Console.WriteLine("

0. Tryck noll för att tillbaka mats meny..."); do { if (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out svaret)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Snälla bara siffror"); Console.ResetColor(); svaret--; } } while (svaret < 0); if (svaret > 3) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("Välj bara av alternativ som är mellan 0-3"); svaret--; Console.ResetColor(); Console.WriteLine("*****************************************************"); } if (svaret == 1) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine($"{name} åt upp hela telleriken, och är full och tacksam för maten "); Console.WriteLine("*********************************************************************"); hungry = true; } if (svaret == 2) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine($"{name} är ledsen och hungrig"); Console.WriteLine("*****************************************************"); } if (svaret == 3) { Random random = new Random(); int hunting = random.Next(0, 2); if (hunting == 1) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Yellow; Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Katten lyckades hitta en mus "); Console.WriteLine("*************************************************"); Console.ResetColor(); Console.WriteLine(""); hungry = false; } if (hunting == 0) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Yellow; Console.WriteLine(""); Console.WriteLine("Katten lyckades inte hitta en mus och fortfarande hungrig "); Console.WriteLine("*************************************************************"); Console.ResetColor(); Console.WriteLine(""); hungry = true; } } if (svaret == 0) { Console.WriteLine(""); Console.Clear(); } } public override void interact( BALL ball) { Random random = new Random(); int hunting = random.Next(0, 2); Console.Clear(); if (hunting == 0) { Console.WriteLine($"{name} är Hungrig, mata henne först"); hungry = true; } if (hunting == 1) { Console.WriteLine($" {name} som är {age} år gamal leker rund om dig"); hungry = false; } } public override string ToString() { return string.Format($"1. {name} som är {age} år gammal. Sin favorit mat är {fav_food},{name} kommer från {breed} ras"); } } class Dog : Animal { public Dog(string Name = "Doggy", int Age = 7, string Fav_food = "Kött", string Breed = "Alaskan Klee Kai") : base(Name, Age, Fav_food, Breed) { fav_food = Fav_food; breed = Breed; age = Age; name = Name; } public override void interact(BALL ball) { Random random = new Random(); int hunting = random.Next(0, 2); Console.Clear(); if (hunting == 0) { Console.WriteLine($"{name} är Hungrig, mata henne först"); hungry = true; } if (hunting == 1) { ball.LowerQuality(0); ball.Quality -= 2; hungry = false; } }