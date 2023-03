Virus sprider sig från felkodsläsare köpt på Aliexpress.

1.Pls turn off the Anti-virus Software and disconnect internet before installing and using every time , because software was cracked version, can not recognized by Anti-virus software, so some files will be reported to virus, but in fact it is harmless and necessary to install .

2.No need change the PC date. If you don't want to turn off the Antivirus software, you need add the related files to Trust in Antvirus software, so will not be deleted by it.

3.support system: (32bit/64bit) of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows XP, Windows 10 (but not all Win10 can work). Not supported Windows on VM Systems (Parallels, Virtual Box, etc) ,MAC

About Update: Software can't be updated