Kina har en betydande ledning inom nyckelområden av teknik jämfört med USA.

Jutvify
Medlem ♥ ★
●
China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China. The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked "Western democracies are losing the global technological competition, including the race for scientific and research breakthroughs," the report said
https://www.reuters.com/technology/china-leads-us-global-comp...
Detta har inget med politik att göra så det bör vara tillåtet. Bra att Kina är så framgångsrikt inom teknik och bara blir bättre.
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.