If you follow the herd you are going to have to step through a lot of manure. Have the courage to trust in yourself and follow your own path.
Säljer ett MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G i väldigt fint skick.
Kvitto finns, kortet är inköpt på Netonnet 2022-09-05.
Aldrig använts för mining el liknande.
Hämtas i Göteborg, alt skickas med spårbar frakt mot förhandsbetalning.
Betalas med Swish alt. direkt till mitt Swedbankkonto.
9k mötas upp.
