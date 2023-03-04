Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G

1
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G

Säljer ett MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G i väldigt fint skick.
Kvitto finns, kortet är inköpt på Netonnet 2022-09-05.
Aldrig använts för mining el liknande.

Hämtas i Göteborg, alt skickas med spårbar frakt mot förhandsbetalning.

Betalas med Swish alt. direkt till mitt Swedbankkonto.

9k mötas upp.

