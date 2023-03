A reference by pointer BSOD error indicates a problem with your system files or device drivers. The most typical cause is hardware driver errors, including errors in graphics cards and other components like network devices. Other problems, such as faulty system files or even failed hardware, might cause the error.

Typically, USBXHCI. SYS errors manfest as a blue screen error (BSOD) and are caused by attempting to load a corrupt or missing Windows 10 System Recovery Disk device drivers, or having defective hardware associated with the driver.

Så det kan vara hårdvara eller mjukvara som strular.

Jag hade börjat med clean install av windows för att utesluta fel på operativsystemet.