Selling AORUS GeForce RTX™ 3070 MASTER 8G GPU.

Deshrouded 3070 with Noctua chromax fans.

Previous owner had deshrouded the card, and it seems like one pins of the original cooler pins has broken down. It's easily fixable with a soldering iron.

Original packacking

Aorus 3070 GPU

2x Chromax NF-12A25 PWM fans

Noctua cables for the fans

Card is in Stockholm!

