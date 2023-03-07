dukens
Selling AORUS GeForce RTX™ 3070 MASTER 8G GPU.
Deshrouded 3070 with Noctua chromax fans.
Previous owner had deshrouded the card, and it seems like one pins of the original cooler pins has broken down. It's easily fixable with a soldering iron.
Original packacking
Aorus 3070 GPU
2x Chromax NF-12A25 PWM fans
Noctua cables for the fans
Card is in Stockholm!
So no warranty + broken mini-pin connector and only passive original cooler?
