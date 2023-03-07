Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Komponenter- r9 390 - ryzen 5 3600x - 16GB ram - 800W nätagg - B450

Komponenter- r9 390 - ryzen 5 3600x - 16GB ram - 800W nätagg - B450

Hej säljer lite diverse delar efter jag uppgraderat till ny dator

Komponenter

  • CPU:

  • AMD ryzen 5 3600X 6 core

  • GPU:

  • Sapphire Radeon R9 390 Nitro 8GB Tri-X

  • RAM:

  • 16GB G.Skill (f4-3600c19d-16gvrb)

  • Nätagg :

  • Fractal Design Newton R3, 800W 80+ Platinum, Modulär

  • Moderkort:

  • ASUS ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING(sitter asus wifikort i, tror det är av modell PCE-AC56)

  • RGB:

  • ASUS ROG Aura Terminal

  • Chassi:

  • Fractal Design Define R4 med fönster

Säljer helst allt komplett men om intresse finns separat för komponenter så kan det vara intressant också
Kvitto finns för vissa av komponenterna, saknar dock lådor/boxar för dem så avhämtas helst i Göteborg.

Alla komponenter och dator funkade senast jag använde den får c.a 1,5 månader sedan.

Har försökt kolla runt efter priser men verkar vara väldigt random. Tar därför gärna emot bud på komponenter/dator

Extra
Skärm:
BenQ 24" XL2411Z: (utan stativ då den satt på gas-arm, kan eventuellt försökas hittas om intresse finns)

Bjuder 1000kr + frakt för mb+cpu

Bjuder 2500 för allt utom grafikkort, RGB och skärm

Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment; but you humans do not. Instead you multiply, and multiply, until every resource is consumed.
There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern... a virus.
CITERA CITERA CITERA

Skrivet av mini-ryttge:

Bjuder 2500 för allt utom grafikkort, RGB och skärm

Kan hämtas.

